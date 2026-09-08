Wonkette

Wonkette

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Steve in SoCal's avatar
Steve in SoCal
4h

Since the earth is an oblate spheroid, someone should invent a 3D representation of that. Perhaps call it a globe 🌎

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ArgieBargie's avatar
ArgieBargie
4hEdited

I must confess, "new German Nazi party run by an Aryan lesbian married to a Sri Lankan woman who lives in Switzerland" was definitely not on my bingo card.

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