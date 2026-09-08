The West Wing learns where the world is. [Screengrab]

The Nazis did something appalling this weekend while you were having your Labor Day beefs and sauerkrauts. No, not the thing where Germans in one state gave literally the new German version of the Nazi party its largest share of the vote ever, a party that’s run by an Aryan lesbian married to a Sri Lankan woman who lives in Switzerland and thinks she’s the “good kind” of every minority group to which she is a member or adjacent. JFC, fascists are all the same sad fuckin’ racist pieces of shit, no matter where you go.

No, this happened before that, in the UN General Assembly.

Remember that famous episode from The West Wing about the maps, where they all learn for the first time (it was the 1990s) that things are not as they seem? That Greenland actually is not as big as Donald Trump stupidly thinks it is? And Africa is very a whole bunch bigger? And in general lots of European, white places in the world are a whole lot less great big than they like to think they are?

You may watch it for brain refreshment purposes:

Well, the UN General Assembly had a vote to move away from the famously faulty (and white supremacist) Mercator projection, and move to a more fair representation that shows Africa in all its enormity.

Can you guess how that vote went? If you guessed it was 164 “ayes” to one sad, whimpering, masculinity-deficient “nay,” and that the nay came from the softest, most cucked, least manly American regime ever, you nailed it. (There were six abstentions. We’ll get to those in a minute.)

As the Washington Post explains, the African nation of Togo led the charge for the resolution, on behalf of the African Union.

The vote followed a “Correct the Map” campaign backed by the African Union and led by Togo. The campaign argued that the Mercator map, developed by Flemish mapmaker Gerardus Mercator in 1569, misrepresents the size of continents, particularly Africa, and carries unfair connotations of power and privilege. “For over 450 years, we have based our understanding of Africa, and the world, on a map that is wrong!” the campaign said. “In fact, you could fit the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico and much of Europe into Africa and still have land to spare.”

Here is a video that explains more about how little Trump’s America is, and how big everyone else is:

And that is what the flaccid loser US under Trump could not handle. The country released a whiny ass statement from Yaryna Ferencevych, US deputy representative to the UN Economic and Social Council, that explained why we are such fucking babies:

This resolution mocks the work and purpose of this institution. While this initiative is presented as an anodyne effort to update cartographic proportions, the United States clearly sees it cannot be separated from the much larger and more radical ideological project it belongs to — as its most vocal and committed proponents plainly and openly state. Instead of focusing on genuine problems of international peace, prosperity, or good relations, this body is debating map projects from the 16th century, and their role in promoting reparations and “cognitive justice.” Resolutions like this and the ideological agenda they promote, are barnacles on our work here, and the reason this institution is losing its credibility. When the United Nations questions why it is losing legitimacy in the world, and is not taken seriously, time and again, we point to resolutions such as this.

Blah blah blah DEI, blah blah blah reparations, fuck you, shut up, white Republican fascist lady.

As we said, there were several abstentions, people who declined to vote “aye” or “nay,” and it was indeed a protest, but unlike the US’s whiny little white supremacist bitch ass, their protest had validity.

The abstentions were Estonia, Georgia, Lithuania, Moldova, Serbia, and Ukraine, and you can probably anticipate what sort of direction this might be going in, based on who those countries are. Something about Russia? Yes, you are smart!

The map represents Crimea as not part of Ukraine. It’s not part of Russia either, but that’s enough of a problem, considering how Vladimir Putin seizing and stealing Crimea is kind of where his rape and mass murder of Ukraine started, and Ukraine — and those other nations — continue to have no intention of seeing it given back to Russia.

Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik, whom you may remember seeing a bunch on American TV after the Russian invasion in 2023, explained on Twitter:

You can google around to see what the other abstaining countries had to say. Based on what we’ve seen, they said “Crimea.”

Even the European Union felt the need to add a little disclaimer to its support for the new map:

The EU's U.N. delegation supported the resolution, but in its explanatory statement said: “We underscore that the resolution neither addresses nor affects questions relating to sovereignty, territorial status, delimitation, or the internationally recognized borders of States.”

But only the United States is out there being a fucking baby about it.

A fucking racist loser baby.

Speaking of maps and accuracy, Donald Trump posted an AI slop map yesterday that Natalie found or made for him, depicting all of North America, Greenland — big Mercator version for confused white supremacist senior citizens — Iceland and even Central America as the “United States.”

He’s also been amusing himself fantasizing about renaming New Mexico as “New America.”

That’s Trump and that’s his whole regime. Fucking racist loser white babies who wear their white masculine inferiority complexes on their ugly little prematurely aged faces.

Aren’t we just so proud?

[Washington Post / whiny ass US statement / Kyiv Independent]

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