Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
5h

"The truth is, what rules the world and has ruled humanity is the law of the jungle. It is power."

This is pretty much Nazism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
5hEdited

"I know you love doing that smarmy thing, Jake, and I was hoping it would be better than that this time."

Imagine having to live with yourself knowing you'd disappointed Steven Miller.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
470 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture