God he looks stupid when he dances. Hope he doesn’t do that in prison.

Donald Trump, a man who knows things, typed these things:

If a President does not have Immunity, the Opposing Party, during his/her term in Office, can extort and blackmail the President by saying that, “if you don’t give us everything we want, we will Indict you for things you did while in Office,” even if everything done was totally Legal and Appropriate. That would be the end of the Presidency, and our Country, as we know it, and is just one of the many Traps there would be for a President without Presidential Immunity. Obama, Bush, and soon, Crooked Joe Biden, would all be in PRISON. Protect Presidential Immunity. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

He’s just trying to warn us all. Be careful what you wish for. If you put Donald Trump in prison for massive crimes he committed while in office — the ones he’s indicted for involve plotting to overthrow the literal fucking Republic in order to stay in power after he lost re-election — then it just stands to reason that Barack Obama will go to jail and George W. Bush will go to jail and Crooked Joe Biden will go to jail.

For what? For not having Presidential Immunity!

But wait, did they have Presidential Immunity before this? Not according to everyone with a legal brain and a pulse who isn’t currently on Trump’s payroll!

Have people extorted and blackmailed the president by saying that “If you don’t give us everything we want, we will Indict you for things you did while in Office?” And did they strangely capitalize random words, like an illiterate pigfuck moron who had to pay somebody to take their SATs for them?

No, that sounds like something Donald Trump would do, but it hasn’t happened to anybody else, because permanent “Presidential Immunity” — you also have to bizarrely capitalize that — doesn’t exist, and never did.

Has any former president before Donald Trump been indicted, much less for 91 felonies including stealing and concealing state secrets and trying to overthrow the Republic?

No.

And did the new president indict Trump to somehow blackmail and extort him?

No, the new president wasn’t involved, despite how much murderous, hysterical screaming we hear from MAGA-world.

Let’s see if he’s wilding out about anything else.

Oh here’s one:

ALL A PRESIDENT HAS TO DO IS SAY, “CLOSE THE BORDER,” AND THE BORDER WILL BE CLOSED. A COSTLY NEW BILL IS NOT NECESSARY!

Huh, wonder why he didn’t think of that with his little hands and big brain while he was president? (Because they can’t.)

Here’s one:

Without Presidential Immunity, the Presidency will lose its power and prestige, and under some Leaders, have no power at all. The Presidency will be consumed by the other Branches of Government. THAT IS NOT WHAT OUR FOUNDERS WANTED!

What a weak and diseased (and just fucking stupid) brain he has to believe that the American presidency would have no power and prestige if he wasn’t allowed to commit crimes in office.

He can’t conceive of a day in his life where he wouldn’t commit crimes for some reason. He can’t imagine serving one day as an honorable person. This is who he is.

Die in prison, puddin’.

The end.

