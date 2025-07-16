Screenshot from a video by Brian Allen on X of a former supporter torching hats.

Adjudicated sex pest and convicted president Donald J. Trump sure does wish his base would quit talking about the Epstein files that may or may not exist and that he refuses to release! He’s so mad how it keeps getting brought up that he’s been bringing up how much he wishes people would shut up, again and again over the past 24 hours, like when somebody calls you to let you know they aren’t talking to you.

Yesterday, as his spokesblonde Karoline Leavitt appeared to cast her eyes down in shame (hey, where did that cross necklace go?) he reiterated that the files that Pam Bondi said do not exist for sure do exist, and they were made and planted by former FBI director James Comey and Obama.

If the Epstein Files are a Democrat hoax, why would the Democrats manufacture and plant files that made themselves look bad? And why didn’t he do anything about said hoax in his first term? Why is Ghislaine Maxwell in jail over a hoax? She would also like to know, and has appealed to the Supreme Court to let her out of prison, and Trump’s DOJ is urging SCOTUS to reject her request.

Why would ANTIFA storm the Capitol on January 6 in a rage that their own candidate had won the 2020 election? Lying in everybody’s face is one of the favorite activities of Trump and his cult, as it reinforces their spray-painted God’s power over reality and ability to kick dirt in the face of all the suckers and losers who are powerless to hold him to account.

Then this morning, Poppy punched out a new screed:

The Radical Left Democrats have hit pay dirt, again! Just like with the FAKE and fully discredited Steele Dossier, the lying 51 “Intelligence” Agents, the Laptop from Hell, which the Dems swore had come from Russia (No, it came from Hunter Biden’s bathroom!), and even the Russia, Russia, Russia Scam itself, a totally fake and made up story used in order to hide Crooked Hillary Clinton’s big loss in the 2016 Presidential Election, these Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at - It’s all they have - They are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates. Also, unlike Republicans, they stick together like glue. Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this “bullshit,” hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years. I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax. Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore! Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Oh, pay dirt is in there, you say? That does sound intriguing! And Hunter Biden’s laptop in a bathroom, sacre bleu! What kind of animal would keep their most important secrets in a bathroom? Oh, right.

And THEN he called anyone who cares about Epstein stupid, from the Oval Office, while the Crown Prince of Bahrain awkwardly looked on.

Sure, maybe this will go the way of all of his other HOAX lies, memory-holed by the cult as soon as he throws some new stick for them. They voted for him to be president, not to be a guy who isn’t in a file about an old dead pal who trafficked kids for powerful people to rape. Who knows what’s in there! They should release them, in full and undoctored, so that we all may know!

At least one guy does know. Adding more heat to the clambake, Alan Dershowitz, guy who visited Epstein’s teen-massage room but claims he was rubbed by an old woman but kept his underwear on, wrote an Op-Ed in the WSJ to tell everyone that while Epstein didn’t keep a client list per se, as Epstein’s former lawyer he knows all the redacted names in statements about Epstein from FBI witnesses. He concludes “sorry to disappoint you, but there is really nothing much to see here.” Only many names that only he knows, so please stop asking him!

Yep, story not going away, and even Trump’s most devoted are still having a hard time justifying Trump crapping on his own base.

Yesterday:

Today:

What a difference a day makes! Even Charlie Kirk backed off of his back-off and claimed that when he said he was one talking about Epstein, he meant yesterday. Now he’s flailingly trying to come up with some angle that makes talking about Epstein helpful to Trump.

The base does not care about this story as a way to hurt Donald Trump, we LOVE Donald Trump. We care about this story because it is a rare opportunity of a sloppy operation by the Deep State, and President Trump taught us to drain the swamp. Trump taught us to want to go after the Deep State, we want the special prosecutors to go after the deep state with an emphasis on Epstein because he was likely an actor of the intelligence agencies.

Oh, so there IS a Deep State, but Trump is some combination of impotent and unwilling to fight against it. Charlie Kirk, you are helping!

Trump’s base has been conned by the guy for nearly a decade, and they haven’t learned their lesson, and maybe never will. But on the other hand, this was the cult’s entire mission, DEEP STATE PEDOPHILE CABAL was the one thing that justified their support for the guy, in spite of all his bankruptcies, felonies and alley-cat morals. And it’s not just something he ran on, it’s something he and Pam Bondi have kept on promising them for months, that these Epstein files were on Bondi’s desk, or in Kash Patel’s little fingers, and everybody was going to get to see them any minute.

John Stewart’s got your supercut!

Even Trump’s staunchest loyalists, like Laura Loomer, are pushing for him to appoint a Special Counsel to quiet the fury. But that would be like admitting the HOAX was a HOAX!

Meanwhile, a new The Economist/YouGov poll found 79 percent of Americans want all documents pertaining to Epstein to be released, and 67 percent believe the government is covering up evidence related to Epstein, including 59 percent of Trump voters. And Thomas Massie is trying to bring a move to get a full House vote on releasing the files.

Even Joe Rogan is calling bullshit.

So, it’s the tenderest spot he’s got, and he’s the weakest he has ever been. His ankles are swelling, and he barely has the energy to push his head all the way through the hole in the fence so he can get his foundation sprayed on. He has let the cult down, he is losing support, and he knows it.

May he be asked about it every single day!

