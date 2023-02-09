Tuesday gifted us a delightful "Let Them Fight" meme moment when Donald Trump reposted a photo on his designer imposter Twitter site, Truth Social, that suggested Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a creepy sex pervert.

"Truth" user Dong-Chan Lee, which I hope is his actual name, had shared a photo of what appears to be a young DeSantis with the blurred-out images of teenage girls. It's gross, especially because DeSantis's face isn't blurred out. Text on the photo reads, "Here is Ron DeSanctimonious grooming high school girls with alcohol as a teacher." I must agree with the vomit emoji that follows the sentence. (Ron DeSanctimonious is Trump's insult handle for his likely 2024 Republican primary rival.)

Trump — in his usual, carefully worded mob boss way — replied, "That's not Ron, is it?" (See, he's just asking a question.) "He would never do such a thing!"

The New York Times revealed last November that when a 23-year-old DeSantis taught history at the private Darlington School in Georgia, he did attend parties thrown by seniors. Alcohol was reportedly served at these parties, and even the dumbest private school student is still under 21. DeSantis was at this point a recent Yale graduate who was about to attend Harvard Law.

Two former students, both women, remembered him attending at least two parties where alcohol was served, but they said that the parties took place after graduation and that they were not bothered by his presence at the time, although they question it now. “It was his first job out of Yale, he was cute. We didn’t really think too much about it,” one of the former students said.

This expose did not prevent DeSantis from coasting to re-election on Democrat Charlie Crist's face. Maybe Florida wanted a governor who shared traits with Matthew McConaughey's character from Dazed and Confused .

Trump's post is hardly a shock. His campaign tactics are like a National Enquirer ad from the 1980s. Still, shots have officially been fired, and it's time for Governor Top Gun to show us what he's got!

“Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) responds to Donald Trump accusing him of being a groomer on Truth Social last night: "I spend my time delivering results for the people of Florida and fighting against Joe Biden ... I don't spend my time trying to smear other Republicans."” — The Recount (@The Recount) 1675875772

During a press conference Tuesday in Ocala, DeSantis said, with all the fiery conviction of a wind-up mouse, "I've faced defamatory stuff every single day I've been governor. That's just the nature of it. You've gotta have a thick skin. It just goes with the territory. You gotta have a thick skin. I'd also just say this: I spend my time delivering results for the people of Florida and fighting against Joe Biden ... I don't spend my time trying to smear other Republicans."

Oh, so that's it? That's not very impressive, as those high school girls told DeSantis when ... he bragged that he was a Yale man.

Despite the media suggesting DeSantis "fired back" at Trump, you'll notice that he doesn't actually say the guy's name. He dodges any true confrontation and instead invokes Ronald Reagan's 11th Commandment against speaking ill of another Republican. However, it's not 1983. There are no longer Democrats and Republicans. There's MAGA and everyone else. DeSantis can't avoid the inevitable: He has to first slay the Trump beast before he can take on Uncle Joe, who'll kick his ass.

That's the big problem for Republicans in 2024. During the 2016 primary, Republicans actually went after Trump. Sure, they tried the Reagan way early on and whenever Trump insulted them, they smiled and said, "HILLARY! HILLARY! EMAILS!" But eventually, once Trump started consistently leading the polls, they took the gloves off. It didn't always work.

Look at poor, "low energy" Jeb!

www.youtube.com

Marco Rubio seemingly hired a (bad) insult comic for his later debate appearances against Trump.

www.youtube.com

Like DeSantis, Ted Cruz originally refused to hit Trumpthe year before the primaries began, but when Trump insulted Heidi Cruz in March 2016, Cruz called him a "sniveling coward." Prior to his last stand in Indiana,Cruz said Trump was a "pathological liar," “utterly amoral,” “a narcissist at a level I don’t think this country’s ever seen,” and “a serial philanderer.” (This all remains true.)

www.youtube.com

Cruz and Rubio quickly transitioned into Trump's most reliable foot stools. It's just a matter of time for DeSantis, as well. We admit that we'll probably enjoy his eventual humiliation more than we should.

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter if it still exists.

Did you know SER has his own YouTube Channel? Well, now you do, so go subscribe right now!

Subscribe to the Wonkette YouTube Channel for nifty video content!

Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty.

Want to just donate once?