You know who doesn't believe President Joe Biden's bipartisan infrastructure deal is socialism? Mitch McConnell, that's who! The self-proclaimed Grim Reaper of the Democrats' “socialist agenda" not only didn't block BIF in the Senate like he does their weekly voting rights bill, but heeven voted for BIF himself. The bill doesn't ban critical race theory or kill puppies, either. It's clean.

McConnell is even raving about BIF at home, and we mean Kentucky not hell. Monday, while touring a facility for indoor farming company AppHarvest, McConnell discussed Kentucky's significant infrastructure needs and acknowledged that the state earned a mediocre “C-minus" from the American Society of Civil Engineers.

MCCONNELL: I'm surprised we even got a C. We have a lot of infrastructure needs, both in rural areas and with big bridges. It's a godsend for Kentucky.

You can always count on Donald Trump to make Mitch McConnell look like a warm-blooded mammal who almost cares about his constituents. Trump is PISSED that Republicans helped Biden have an infrastructure week, because that's what he always wanted and was too stupid to pull off. Now that he's only president in his own mind, Trump's personally offended that Republicans won't just let roads and bridges crumble into dust.

Sunday, Trump vented:

Very sad that the RINOs in the House and Senate gave Biden and Democrats a victory on the "Non-Infrastructure" Bill. All Republicans who voted for Democrat longevity should be ashamed of themselves, in particular Mitch McConnell, for granting a two month stay which allowed the Democrats time to work things out at our Country's, and the Republican Party's, expense

I should personally thank Trump for his tantrum, because I confess that Salon's Amanda Marcotte had me worried this weekend. She described BIF as “a big win for Republicans and their centrist collaborators." (Only 19 Republican senators and 13 Republican House members voted for the bill.)

Trump then takes credit for for the infrastructure improvements, and the mainstream media plays along. He got his Infrastructure Week without lifting a finger! And best part is almost no Republicans had to spend political capital for this massive GOP victory. — Amanda Marcotte (@Amanda Marcotte) 1636285630

She tweeted:

The plan was always: Remove the progressive stuff out of the Biden bill and put it in another bill, to be then killed. Then pass an infrastructure bill whose effects won't be felt until after Trump has retaken the White House and, for all I know, been declare[d] President for Life.



Trump then takes credit for for the infrastructure improvements, and the mainstream media plays along. He got his Infrastructure Week without lifting a finger! And best part is almost no Republicans had to spend political capital for this massive GOP victory.

I'm the first to question why McConnell would do anything that might benefit the country and Democrats in particular. However, it's obvious that Trump isn't capable of much long-term strategic planning. He's like a non-profit theatre board (I kid!).

Sure, Trump can lie about infrastructure improvements, but we've got Pretty Pete out there explaining why this is Biden's Big Deal, which is like the New Deal because we did elect Biden to be FDR! Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spoke with NPR's Scott Simon Saturday and he already had the soaring rhetoric down:

BUTTIGIEG: You know, we had the New Deal under FDR, the Square Deal under Teddy Roosevelt. I think the Biden-Harris administration is delivering a big deal for the American people, part one last night — the infrastructure and transportation work that's going to make it possible not just to create jobs, but to connect Americans to opportunity — and then part two, which is also very much not just a pro-family package, not just a package to do the right thing on climate, but also an economic vision for the future.

(Teddy Roosevelt stans like my friend Anna probably appreciated Buttigieg's shout-out.)

Trump almost immediately disproved Marcotte's claim that “almost no Republicans had to spend political capital for this massive GOP victory." The GOP sedition caucus is threatening to strip committee assignments from the 13 “traitor" Republicans who voted for BIF. Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows supports this punitive action , and he openly calls the bill a “win for Joe Biden." The Trump cultists are going full Obamacare against BIF, which is hardly McConnell's goal. There was a reason he made sure no Republicans supported the Affordable Care Act. Now, Trump is muddying the waters and preventing Republicans from sharing the glory.

Trump whined some more Tuesday like a sad baby who whines:

Why is it that Old Crow Mitch McConnell voted for a terrible Democrat Socialist Infrastructure Plan, and induced others in his Party to do likewise, when he was incapable of getting a great Infrastructure Plan wanting to be put forward by me and the Republican Party?

McConnell and 18 other Senate Republicans (including Lindsey Graham) defied Trump on infrastructure, and 13 House Republicans defied Trump's sock puppet, Kevin McCarthy. Considering then House Minority Leader John Boehner kept his caucus united against the ACA, maybe it's the current GOP that's truly in “disarray."

