Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Wendorf's avatar
Brian Wendorf
3d

Funny. Trump is 2 parts baking soda, 1 part peroxide and all parts evil. Good for nothing.

Reply
Share
7 replies
Queen Méabh's avatar
Queen Méabh
3d

OT: Let me tell you...advocating for inmates is a bit of a challenge sometimes. I just got an email from a woman I've been talking to for many months who just got sent to The Hole (segregated wing for people who commit violations where there are lots of restrictions, such as no phone calls and no commissary orders and no visitors) which said:

"I'm requesting a phone call down here in the hole to call you. I did something that could get me life without parole or even death sentence. but I need to talk to you where its not recorded unless given reason to. I'm in a lot of trouble and I need your advice. the type of phone used down here is different."

OK. That's heavy, but she gives me no details of course since emails are monitored. She also has serious, long-term mental health issues (schizophrenia diagnosis but she's supposedly on medication) so I have questions. They can't give her life or a death sentence without a new trial, that's for sure, and she would then be assigned a public defender. I'm not a lawyer, I can't give her legal advice. And there is no way that the phone call won't be recorded.

I'm not quite sure how to respond to her email appropriately, but I suppose I'll figure something out.

Reply
Share
9 replies
785 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture