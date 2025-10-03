Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hamilton & The Crew's avatar
Hamilton & The Crew
6h

I am so fucking TIRED of all of these RANCID PERVERTS. And they seem to congregate on the RIGHT. And most of them claim to know Jesus. This is too fucked up.

We need a culling.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
Linda1961 is woke and proud's avatar
Linda1961 is woke and proud
6h

𝑂𝑛𝑒 𝑜𝑓 ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑙𝑎𝑤𝑦𝑒𝑟𝑠 𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑣𝑖𝑜𝑢𝑠𝑙𝑦 𝑐𝑙𝑎𝑖𝑚𝑒𝑑 𝑡ℎ𝑒 12-𝑦𝑒𝑎𝑟-𝑜𝑙𝑑 𝑔𝑖𝑟𝑙 𝑠𝑒𝑑𝑢𝑐𝑒𝑑 ℎ𝑖𝑚.

This lawyer sounds like a pedo himself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
392 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture