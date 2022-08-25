We didn't want to let this day draw to a close without a quick visit with St. Innocent Of Mar-a-Lago, who was martyred atop a flaming pile of Big Mac wrappers when the feds stole his personal state secrets and wouldn't give them back and now he can't even scan them into the computer to email to all his best "Death to America" buds. (Allegedly.)

Donald Trump and his very smart clown college valedictorian lawyers keep insisting at us that they've been cooperating with the National Archives and the Justice Department every step of the way, which is why this sudden and surprising FBI search was so unfair. So the Washington Post came out with a new report last night that helps us answer the question, "How long has this been going on?"

And that answer seems to be, "Literally since five seconds after he waddle-rolled out of the White House and scampered off to Mar-a-Lago."

Get a load of this letter from the general counsel of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) in May of 2021:

“It is also our understanding that roughly two dozen boxes of original presidential records were kept in the Residence of the White House over the course of President Trump’s last year in office and have not been transferred to NARA, despite a determination by Pat Cipollone in the final days of the administration that they need to be,” wrote Gary Stern, the agency’s chief counsel, in an email to Trump lawyers in May 2021, according to a copy reviewed by The Washington Post.

He just took 24 boxes of god-knows-what-state-secrets up to the residence then shuffled them out the door when he lost. Great.

So Patsy Baloney Esquire LLC PLC determined while Trump was still president that there were 24 boxes of shit next to Trump's gold White House toilet that needed to go to NARA. It did not happen. So therefore ta-da, this email!

What-all does this tell us, Washington Post ?

The email shows NARA officials were concerned about Trump keeping dozens of boxes of official records even before he left the White House — concerns that only grew in the coming months as Trump repeatedly declined to return the records. It also showed that Trump’s lawyers had concerns about Trump taking the documents and agreed that the boxes should be returned — at least according to the top Archives officials — while Trump kept the documents.

Hey, remember one second after Trump lost, when WaPo had that article about all the officials worried Trump was going to steal state secrets? Turns out all this was going on in the background, with Trump with his secret boxes upstairs and then Trump stealing his boxes from the White House.

This of course moves the calendar way back on the question of how many years and months NARA has nicely been asking Trump to return what he stole, as he stuffs documents down the back of his tighty-whities, secure in the knowledge that ain't nobody going after them in there. In the email, Stern, the NARA counsel, refers to how he shared his concerns about this during the last days of Trump's single term in office with a different Trump lawyer. The Post says this email sounds "pleading" at times.

And they asked and they asked and they asked and they asked and they asked. Apparently Trump only gave up those 15 boxes in January after Stern told them NARA was about to have to tell Congress about this.

Stern told Trump advisers that he did not want to escalate and notify Congress, [sources] said.



“‘We just want everything back’ was his message,” according to one Trump adviser.

SPOILER: They didn't get everything back.

So on that note, who wants a hysterical babbling Truth Social screed from Trump about how innocent he is?

You do? Here go!

Even though I am as innocent as a person can be, and despite MY campaign being spied on by the Radical Left, the FISA COURT being lied to and defrauded, all of the many Hoaxes and Scams that were illegally placed on me by very sick & demented people, and without even mentioning the many crimes of Joe and Hunter Biden, all revealed in great detail in the Laptop From Hell, it looks more and more like the Fake News Media is pushing hard for the Sleaze to do something that should not be done!

Wow, OK, Donald. "Laptop From Hell." That's cute. Where the Bidens store their crimes!

Neat story, buddy.

What's so sad, though, is that that wasn't his only post. As Mediaite explains, Trump babbled on Truth Social ALL MORNING LONG, like it was Twitter and there were people out there to hear it. But instead he's on his janky loser Truth Social platform, so this is like ranting on NextDoor in a small senior living community where most of the residents' main experience with the internet is writing in their profiles that Facebook doesn't have their permission to print anything off their computers.

All these pics are via Mediaite obviously:

Y'all, that almost hurts our heart. It's like the old days, except for how there's a pretty good chance the motherfucker is actually going to prison this time.

And you know what they do to people who throw ketchup at the wall in prison? They don't get anymore ketchup, that's what. For the rest of their lives .

Or maybe they execute them, dunno, could be that.

OPEN THREAD.

[ Washington Post / Mediaite ]

