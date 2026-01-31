Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

In the meantime, under this particular maladministration all of this sacred personal information was given to Elon's little cadre of thieves who have all of our tax information, SSNs and a bunch of other personal info. But don't worry, they'll safeguard it real super well, just trust them.

Reply
Share
7 replies
Ambiance Chaser's avatar
Ambiance Chaser
4h

Obligatory follow up: "Trump sues the Department of War for $5 billion dollars because they have not given him $5 billion dollars". . . .

Reply
Share
6 replies
565 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture