Wonkette

Wonkette

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Old Man Shadow's avatar
Old Man Shadow
1h

What the fuck is it with all of these lib-bro-tarian CHUDs who somehow read The Lord of the Rings without realizing that the environment destroying industrial war machine assholes with the magic spying glasses who wanted to reorder the world to their liking were THE BAD GUYS?

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Teen Laqueefa's avatar
Teen Laqueefa
1h

Jeff Tiedrich today:

Seriously, if Donny can’t eat it, or fuck it, or make money off of it, he has no use for it — and there’s nothing in the world that’s going to make him care about it.

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