Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to campaign for Sen. Raphael Warnock in Atlanta Thursday. At a previous campaign event in November, Obama reminded everyone that Republican Herschel Walker is about as qualified to serve in the Senate as the average tackling dummy. But it wasn’t all dunking on Walker’s doughnut head: People who’d attended the Obama event later signed up for hundreds of door-knocking shifts. That’s how you get people to the polls and keep the Duke brothers’ social experiment out of the Senate.

Michelle Obama has recorded robo-calls for Warnock’s campaign, which believes our forever first lady can mobilize liberal Democrats, moderate Republicans, and independents. She’s just that popular.

Conspicuously absent from the runoff race is Donald Trump, who handpicked this walking insult to thinking people everywhere. The New York Times reports that Trump doesn’t plan to hold one of his hate rallies for Walker. But why? We're sure Melania Trump can entertain any random Nazis who show up at Mar-a-Lago while he’s gone.

Trump hasn’t outright abandoned Walker. He’s planned a call with supporters in Georgia and will continue sending his grifty fundraising emails. (The Walker campaign has accused Trump of outright “stealing" from them with deceptive emails.) The Times notes that Trump’s "political style and image ... can energize his core supporters but also motivate Democratic voters and turn off significant segments of moderate Republicans.” It’s proven a losing formula for the past three national elections, plus the 2021 Georgia runoffs that Trump helped giftwrap for Democrats.

According to the AP VoteCast survey, roughly one in three Georgia Republicans isn't part of Trump’s MAGA cult. They’re hardly liberals, though: Gov. Brian Kemp won 90 percent of this group. However, Walker won just 75 percent of Republicans opposed to Trump. (Walker is also barely coherent, so that might also factor in these results.)

As his coup attempt demonstrated, it's not like Trump to take a hint and stay away from someplace he’s not wanted. But he’d already started distancing himself from Walker during the general election campaign. Maybe he figured he was set to lose. The guy had regularly scheduled scandals. The latest one is that Walker — running for a Senate seat in Georgia — still claims his $3 million Texas house as his primary residence for a tax break, which possibly violates the law.

But who can expect Walker to keep track of which state his house currently exists in? It’s a miracle his brain generates enough power to get him through the most accommodating Fox News interview. Last night, professional terrible person Laura Ingraham asked Walker why Trump wasn’t holding a rally for him, especially since his arch enemy Obama is on his way to Georgia.

Here’s what you might generously call Walker’s “response”:

"You know, President Trump has always been in my corner, he still is in my corner and he’s been doing other things for me and everyone has been doing a lot of things for me,” [he said]. "Tonight we got out of a fundraiser with Governor Kemp that a lot of people that was at the fundraiser and President Trump is doing just as much for me.”

Trump is clearly not doing “just as much” for Walker, who dismissed the first Black president as merely a “celebrity.”

"President Obama is a celebrity and that seems to be where Raphael Warnock is getting his money from, celebrities,” he said. “He’s not going to win this race. I told people before he may outraise me in money, but I guarantee you he won’t get more votes than I’m going to get.”

Warnock already received almost 40,000 more votes than Walker in the midterm election. Here’s hoping he expands that margin over this fool next week.

