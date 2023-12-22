Boy, Donald Trump sure likes to potentially commit crimes on the phone, and boy people sure like to record him doing it! There was his “perfect” phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy, during which Trump tried to shake him down for dirt on Joe Biden like this sovereign head of a foreign nation was a Brooklyn land commissioner, and got impeached for his trouble. There was the post-election call in which he begged — like a dog! — Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to pull enough nonexistent votes for him out of thin air so he could win the state, an action that led to him being indicted on criminal fraud charges in Georgia.

And then there is this: a newly unearthed recording of a call in which Trump begged a couple of election officials in Detroit to not sign the official certification of the vote in Wayne County, in the hopes that it would help him win Michigan.

On a Nov. 17, 2020, phone call, which also involved Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Trump told Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, the two GOP Wayne County canvassers, they'd look "terrible" if they signed the documents after they first voted in opposition and then later in the same meeting voted to approve certification of the county’s election results, according to the recordings.

Ha ha, Mitt Romney’s niece was on this call helping President Chonky Boi subvert the election in her home state? And she offered them something of value if only they would potentially commit fraud? Mitt, it’s not too late to return her Christmas gift.

[T]he following day, they unsuccessfully attempted to rescind their votes in favor of certification, filing legal affidavits claiming they were pressured.

Pressured by their fellow election officials, that is, not pressured by Trump. Who actually did pressure them into saying they had been pressured. It’s an ouroboros of stupid.

And why Wayne County, which he lost by 40 points, and not other Michigan counties where the margins were much closer and wins more attainable? Well, Wayne contains the city of Detroit, and Detroit has lots of, you know … them.

Trump said Republicans had been "cheated on this election" and "everybody knows Detroit is crooked as hell," according to the recordings.

Hey thanks, Elmore Leonard.

Joe Biden won Michigan by 154,000 votes, so trying to steal it by getting a few county commissioners to withhold certification was never viable. But if there’s one thing we know about Trump, when he has a goal he will seek to accomplish it in the dumbest way possible.

Between this and the calls in Georgia, it kind of makes you wonder what other election officials might have pressed record on their iPhones and are still sitting on those recordings, eh?

