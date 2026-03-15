Wonkette

Wonkette

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ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
2h

"the future Governor of Canada, Mark Carney, who I know will be happy to contribute to this worthy cause"

Sure, because insulting allies is a time-tested way to get their assistance!

/FFS

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Pub Option's avatar
Pub Option
2h

Upfist for the "Let's Go Brandon Road..." subhead.

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