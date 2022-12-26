'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even ...

Something was stirring.

No matter how you spent the holiday, whether you celebrated or not, whether you were with people or not, whether you were happy or sad, you can rest assured that you had a better time than history's greatest loser.

Merry Christmas to EVERYONE, including the Radical Left Marxists that are trying to destroy our Country, the Federal Bureau of Investigation that is illegally coercing & paying Social and LameStream Media

It's like an AI doing a parody of an AI doing a parody of Donald Trump.

to push for a mentally disabled Democrat over the Brilliant, Clairvoyant,

"Clairvoyant?"

and USA LOVING Donald J. Trump, and, of course, The Department of Injustice, which appointed a Special “Prosecutor” who, together with his wife and family, HATES “Trump”

Even wife and family of the Special "Prosecutor," just putting grammatically illiterate quotation marks around "Trump" and hating him all day long.

more than any other person on earth. LOVE TO ALL!

Okey doke. That's how Donald Trump spent his Christmas Eve.

You know, in case you were thinking maybe Don Jr. and Eric were sitting on his lap and he was reading them Christmas stories. Nah.

As for actual Christmas day, well there was the one that started like this:

On this very cold but beautiful Christmas Day, look at our Nation NOW on the Southern Border compared to only a short time ago during the Trump Administration.

And there was this hilarity:

Just two years ago we were Energy Independent, had almost Zero Inflation, there was no war with Russia and Ukraine (would NEVER have happened!), ISIS was defeated, our Military was rebuilt and respected (before the disaster of Afghanistan), our Border was Strong, the Economy was GREAT, the China Virus was in retreat (Operation Warp Speed was considered a modern day “miracle”), and we weren’t the laughing stock of the World. TODAY, LIKE NEVER BEFORE, WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE, A FAILING NATION!

"China Virus was in retreat" and "we weren't the laughing stock" (two words) of the World (capitalized). Noted.

Those were Christmas morning. Watching the grandkids open their presents? Hahahaha no, he was leaving inconsolable comments on the internet, like all stable humans who have people in their lives who actually love them.



Come afternoon?

THE RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS HAVE WEAPONIZED THE CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM AT A LEVEL NEVER SEEN BEFORE IN THE USA. WITH NO BORDERS AND CROOKED ELECTIONS, OUR COUNTRY IS IN THIRD WORLD TROUBLE!!!

And:

“PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS 233-22 IN THE MIDTERM ELECTIONS. HE IS ALSO LEADING, BY A LOT, ALL REPUBLICANS, AND BIDEN, IN ALMOST EVERY POLL.” This, despite the horrendous and never ending FAKE NEWS - Incredible statistics that people just don’t want to talk about!

And:

The Vice President did indeed have the power to send Electoral Votes back to State Legislatures for reapproval despite the constant drum from Democrats and RINOS that he “ABSOLUTELY DID NOT.” BUT, they just put CLARIFYING language in the disgraceful “OMINOUS” BILL, making sure that A V.P. DOESN’T DO WHAT THEY ALL SAID COULD NOT BE DONE. So why the new language? Because it was just another political Con Job!

The "OMINOUS" bill. Because he and his supporters are so stupid that "omnibus" is a word worth making a pun out of.

Yep. No matter how bad your Christmas was, that was Donald Trump's miserable Christmas.

That's something you can smile about this morning.

