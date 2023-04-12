Last night, Donald Trump, looking like a parody of himself, sat down for a face-to-face interview with Tucker Carlson. We guess that's what happens when you get caught on text calling Trump a "demonic force" and saying you hate him "passionately," your punishment is that you have to immediately do an interview with Trump so close to his gross face that you can smell his decaying corpse.

Luckily those two wild and crazy guys have something in common, and it is that they both are on Vladimir Putin's side, against America. So they could talk about that.

Couple things here. Firstly, the sniffing from Trump was just off the charts. He really should get one of his very qualified doctors to stick a hose up there to see what they snake out. Secondly, watch the facial expressions from Tucker, because they are priceless. Does he want to be there? Is he excited? Is he just trying to figure out what the mouthy anal fissure in front of him is trying to say? By the way, Tucker hardly gets a word in edgewise, just lets the blubbering blob babble.

But maybe he really was happy to be there:

“Tucker, who not so long ago said he hated Trump in private correspondence, is now hanging on Trump's every word” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1681257766

Lord, look at that face.

God. Not a shred of dignity to be found.

The Hardcore Anti-American Shit

Anyway, so Trump drooled all over dictators, like he always does.

How smart is Putin? Tucker wanted to know. And Trump told him first how smart President Xi of China is, and then how smart Kim Jong-Un is, and then how smart Vladimir Putin is. He just oozed his crusty old jizz all over all those guys, right there in front of Tucker, because Trump is extremely needy and has poor taste in national leaders and no self control.

Follow the bouncing traitor:

TRUMP: Top of the line. Top line. They’re all top of the line. Our guy's not top of the line. Never was. These are top of the line people at the top of their game. President Xi is a brilliant man. If you went all over Hollywood to look for somebody to play the role of President Xi, you couldn’t find, there’s nobody like that.

Because that's where you'd go to find the leader of China.

TRUMP: The look, the brain, the whole thing. We had a great relationship. You know, when he first came to Mar-a-Lago, he came, the first day, he was there for a few days, we were going to have a ... It was so organized by them and by us, but by them very boom, boom, boom. Everything’s like business. No games, you know. They don’t say, Gee, how did the Yankees do last night? Oh, that was a wonderful. They don’t care. They don’t care about anything. I said, You ever go to a Broadway play? I’ll take you to one. Do you ever have plays like do you ever go ... No, I don’t know. He’s all, this is business. These aren’t game players, right? I like it, you know, in a way, I like it. You have no life. But that’s what he likes.

Trump wanted to take the president-for-life of China to see Cats .

TRUMP: Top of the line. Smart. Top of the line.

He talks about people like they're snazzy brand new 1970s Cadillacs. Top of the line. Unparalleled luxury. Wood grain dashboards. Tail fins.

TRUMP: When they came in, it was supposed to be a meeting that lasted exactly 15 minutes. So we go to breakout sessions with all they had. Like 40 people. We had 40 people, you know, the comparables. Right? And we’re sitting across the table from each other in the ballroom of Mar-a-Lago. It was an amazing scene, but our meeting was supposed to take 15 minutes. It took four hours. We got along so well. There was a great chemistry we had. Great. We talked about everything. A great chemistry.



But people ask me how smart Xi, I said top of the line. You've never met anybody smarter.



How smart is Kim Jong-Un? Top of the line. You know people say, oh, this and that. Really smart.

Mini-bar in the backseat. Corinthian leather.

TRUMP: You know, when you come out and as a young man at 24, 23, even though he sort of inherits it, most people when they inherit, they lose it.

He would know.

TRUMP: And that’s easy stuff. He took over a country, a very smart people, very, very energetic people, very tough people at a very young age. And he has total dominant control. That’s not easy. These are, these are very smart ...

He finally gets to Putin, and some words about how excited he is for Putin to take over all of Ukraine, because of how Trump is an enemy of freedom and democracy in all the world, not just America.

TRUMP: Putin, very smart.

Velour upholstery.

TRUMP: Now, he’s had probably a bad year. Don't forget, that whole thing is not, if he took over all of Ukraine, and what are we going to do because Biden is so committed to Ukraine.

Note that Trump is criticizing Joe Biden here, for being committed to Ukraine.

TRUMP: What happens if it’s a not winnable war? You know, there are people that say Ukraine cannot win. You can’t beat Russia right now.

Many people are saying and they have tears in their eyes.

TRUMP: I’m not saying anything out of school. I read it in one of our newspapers. So, you know, it’s probably fake news, but maybe not. I don’t think it is. Russia right now is making massive amounts of ammunition. Sounds simple, right? But they’re making massive beyond anything they’ve ever made before. We don’t have any ammunition. We’ve given it to Ukraine. We’re not, we’re not prepared to fight. I rebuilt our military, new planes, new tanks, new everything. They’ve taken, the military that I’ve rebuilt, and they’ve given it all to Ukraine. I mean, massive amounts.

Blah blah blah blah blah.

Ukraine actually is in a precarious moment as that recent intelligence leak exposes. David Ignatius explains that thoroughly here, but a quick takeaway is that Ukraine's allies need to step it all the way up to turn the war decisively in their favor. Otherwise things could take the kind of turn American traitors would probably just love to see.

Speaking of, here is Trump gleefully saying that Ukraine is "being obliterated," and Tucker agrees.

“Trump is using this interview with Putin's hype man to be Putin's hype man” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1681257766



TRUMP: Russia's sitting back. First of all, Ukraine is being obliterated.



TUCKER: Yes.



TRUMP: Let's not even talk nuclear. But let's say it wasn't. Let's say they were doing better than anticipated.

You mean like the whole war up to the past couple months?

TRUMP: If he decided to use his second form of destruction, which is nuclear, that's the end of that. You understand? And I know where you are on Ukraine, so I mean you understand it better than most, most people don't even talk about it, they don't talk about the fact that he has equal to the united States in nuclear capability and destruction.

Like we said, they had something to talk about, even if Tucker hates him "passionately."

There was another section where Tucker asked Trump if he had ever talked to Putin about Ukraine, and Trump said, "I could see that he loved it." But you have to understand that what Trump is saying here is that Putin loves Ukraine like a pedophile loves children. Then he babbled some more about how there was a fake "Russhur" investigation that made it hard for him to deal with Putin.

“"I could see that he loved it" -- Trump on what Putin said to him about Ukraine in private discussions” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1681257766

Trump said once again that the greatest enemy of America is Americans, specifically "these sick radical people." Then he got distracted bragging that he got "billions and billions of dollars from China," compared to other presidents, who got no billions. He then claimed that he told both Putin and Xi that he would do something "nasty" if they went into Ukraine and Taiwan, respectively. He said they didn't believe him, but they believed him "10 percent." Mm hmm.

“Trump: "One of your fellow journalists said, 'who's the biggest problem? Is it China? Could it be Russia? Could it be North Korea?' No, I said, the biggest problem is from within. It's these sick radical people"” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1681257766

So that's most of the Russia/Ukraine/fawning all over dictators part, we think . Of course, Trump also drooled on the Saudis, so nothing new there.

Oh, and he spent about 20 seconds talking about how President Xi's interpreter was hot.

Odds And Ends

Here's the part everybody is laughing at, about how when Trump was arraigned there were big strong men in the courthouse who were all crying because of what was happening to him. "People were crying." He said, "They were crying, they were actually crying." He said, "Tears were pouring down." Definitely.



“"Tears were pouring down" -- Trump says people working at the Manhattan jail were crying as he was processed ahead of his arraignment” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1681257766

Elsewhere Trump said that such respected people as Alan Dershowitz (LOL), Jonathan Turley (LOL), and Fox News's Gregg Jarrett (LOLOLLLLLL) all agreed he is completely innocent of all the charges against him. So based on how good those guys are at predicting things, we'd say Trump will probably be executed by next week.

Trump made funny voices while calling Joint Chiefs Chair Mark Milley an "idiot." His explanation of World War II was "Army tanks running around shooting each other." He said he calls "nuclear" the "N-word," because there are "two N-words and you don't mention either of them."

And here is the clip where Trump says the environmentalists all talk about global warming, well why don't anybody ever talk about "nuclear warming"? He says it twice. We can honestly say we don't know why nobody ever talks about that.

“Trump: "I'm an environmentalist also, in my own way, because I've done a good job with the environment. But nobody talks about nuclear."” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1681257766

In his intros to the interview, Tucker said Trump had been "caricatured as an extremist," but that he was pretty sure we'd all find Trump's words to be "moderate, sensible and wise."

And when a white fascist like Tucker is saying that, boy howdy.

About someone he hates? Damn.

