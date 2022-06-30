Last night the House January 6 Select Committee finally dropped a subpoena on former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone ordering him to get his ass in a chair and testify under oath right fuckin' now.

Vice Chair Liz Cheney put Cipollone on blast at the conclusion of every hearing, painting him as a cowardly Goofus, unlike his gallant former colleagues who all ponied up to the witness stand and told the truth. If Rich Donoghue and Jeff Rosen and even Bill Barr can testify on live television about what Trump said in that meeting where that weirdo environmental lawyer Jeff Clark tried to get himself appointed acting attorney general, " Patsy Baloney " can sit for a deposition in the Rayburn conference room.

Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony on Tuesday that Cipollone begged her to keep Trump from marching on the Capitol with the mob because they would get "charged with every crime imaginable" made the need for Cipollone to spill the beans even more clear. Particularly in light of her description of Cipollone desperately begging Mark Meadows to get Trump to call off the mob, saying, "Mark, we need to do something more. They're literally calling for the vice president to be fucking hung," only to be told by the chief of staff that "You heard him, Pat. He thinks Mike deserves it. He doesn't think they're doing anything wrong."

If Cipollone could say, "Something needs to be done, or somebody is going to die and this is going to be on your fucking hands" in front of a 25-year-old staffer, he can say it to the committee. And Liz Cheney is finished negotiating behind closed doors while "a person close to Mr. Cipollone, who was not authorized to speak publicly" mumbles excuses about "complicated issues related to executive privilege" in Maggie Haberman's ear.

“As we heard yesterday, WH counsel Pat Cippollone had significant concerns re. Trump’s Jan 6 activities. It’s time for Mr. Cippollone to testify on the record. Any concerns he has about the institutional interests of his prior office are outweighed by the need for his testimony.” — Rep. Liz Cheney (@Rep. Liz Cheney) 1656496218

In a cover letter to the subpoena, Select Committee Chair Bennie Thompson reminded the former White House Counsel that the committee "reserved the right to request additional testimony from [him] on the record" when Cipollone sat for an un-transcribed interview back in April. Since then, they've been unable to get him to come in voluntarily to say what he knows about "Trump's awareness of and involvement in activities undertaken to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, including the submission of fake electoral ballots to Congress and the executive branch, the attempted appointment of Jeffrey Clark as acting Attorney General, and efforts to interfere with Congressional certification of the electoral results on January 6, 2021."

It's not clear what's going to happen next. As an officer of the court who is not apparently insane and would like to hang onto his license to practice law, Patsy Baloney is in a different position from Mark Meadows, Trump's comms flack Dan Scavino, and coup-coup for Cocoa Puffs lawyer John Eastman.

The question is whether this is a so-called "friendly subpoena," i.e. one that is issued as part of an agreement with a party who would otherwise be obliged to refuse to testify due to a non-disclosure agreement or, as the case may be, an invocation of privilege. Liz Cheney reading Cipollone the riot act on national television three times in the past month does not suggest that they've reached a deal. But, if indeed it is a friendly subpoena, it's entirely possible that they've hammered out an agreement as to subjects which will be off limits.

Good thing that this committee never leaks, because otherwise we could count on knowing for sure by close of business tomorrow.

HA HA.

