Seems like every time we run the risk of forgetting that Special Counsel Jack Smith is out there, probing every nook of Donald Trump's crime life, looking for every crime he's ever committed the past few years, we get a great big reminder. In this post, we got two of them. Trump has so much to worry about, far beyond Alvin Bragg in Manhattan.

Trump hasn't forgotten though. He's terrified. That's why he "truths" things like this every five seconds:

"Biden Obstructed with thousands of boxes loaded up with Classified documents, many stored in Chinatown, and you hear NOTHING about it. Why?"

Because that's not what happened, you dumbfuck.

Oh yeah, he's babblin'.

Anyway, here are some things that should make Trump shit his pants today!

Did Trump Use His 'Big Lie' Election Lies About Voter Fraud To Scam His Donors?

According to eight people the Washington Post talked to, Smith is looking at just that. They're looking for documents, they're sending subpoenas, they're getting grand jury testimony. They say Smith's office is in particular looking at the time between November 3, 2020 (the election Trump lost), and January 20, 2021 (the end of his loser presidency). Obviously that time period includes the big day, January 6, when Trump incited a domestic terrorist attack against Congress to prevent the peaceful transfer of power, overturn the election, and overthrow the government. That's the overall thing Smith is investigating. The fact that he's looking at this specific fundraising suggests to us he's being highly meticulous about it.

A crime they are looking for? Wire fraud.

[P]rosecutors are said to be interested in whether anyone associated with the fundraising operation violated wire fraud laws, which make it illegal to make false representations over email to swindle people out of money. [...]



The special counsel’s increased interest in fundraising follows the December release of the final report of the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack, which concluded that the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee’s joint fundraising operation brought in $250 million between the November election and Jan. 6, sending as many as 25 emails to supporters each day, many claiming that the election had been “rigged” or that Democrats had tried to steal the presidency and urging people to join the “Trump Army.” The Trump campaign sent several emails on Jan. 6 itself, including one declaring, “TODAY. This is our LAST CHANCE … The stakes have NEVER been higher. President Trump needs YOU to make a statement and publicly stand with him and FIGHT BACK.”

Trump got so many hundreds of millions of dollars in donations from fucking idiots during that time. They raised so much money, far more than in the final weeks of the campaign. Were his people behind the scenes talking about how they knew the voter fraud claims were bullshit, while they lied to his morons to separate them from their money? Did they know they were lying?

And so much more. Read the whole thing, as they say on the internet.

Of course, Jack Smith is also investigating Trump's theft of closely guarded state secrets and his obstruction of efforts to retrieve the secrets he stole. WaPo says that investigation is further along than the January 6 investigation.

That leads us to:

One Map Trump May Not Have Drawn A Dick On

Yes, it's true! (Allegedly.)

Maggie Haberman and a few pals report at the New York Times that one thing Smith is looking at in the classified docs investigation is a particular highly classified map Trump stole, and whether he proceeded to show it to everybody he had ever met. We are familiar with the concept of Trump blabbing classified things at people in an effort to look cool, because he is a highly stupid man with low self esteem who needs validation.

We don't know what the map is of, but Haberman says they are asking if he showed it on a plane, or if he showed it to an adviser, or to a journalist who is writing a book.

Oh yes, and Haberman reiterates that Smith's office is very concerned with whether Trump put his grubby little paws all over his boxes of stolen classified documents AFTER the demand in May of 2022 that all classified docs in his possession be returned, in order to hold certain documents back. They write that Smith is super-curious why Trump stayed at Mar-a-Lago last year much further into the summer than usual:

Mr. Trump typically leaves Florida for his club in Bedminster, N.J., earlier than he did last year, when he was still at Mar-a-Lago for the visit from the Justice Department officials, on June 3. Investigators have been gathering evidence about whether Mr. Trump had aides bring him boxes to sift through after a grand jury subpoena was issued in May for any government documents Mr. Trump still had in his possession, the people said.

After June 3, a lawyer for Trump attested that everything had been returned. As we all know from the Mar-a-Lago raid, that was decidedly not true.

Reminder: On top of all this and the Manhattan DA investigation, Trump also has reasons to be afraid about what the Fulton County, Georgia, DA is going to do to him, and also New York Attorney General Letitia James. He's in New York for a deposition in her investigation today. We know this because he's on Truth Social whining about it and making racist attacks against her.



So many jails to lock him under, so little time.

Oh well, the investigations must go on. The hours of reckoning are coming closer!

[ New York Times / Washington Post ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here



And once that doesn't exist, I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?