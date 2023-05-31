News continues to trickle out about Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigations into Donald Trump.

The Washington Post has the latest on the inquiry surrounding Trump's potential obstruction of justice in handing over the classified documents and closely guarded state secrets he stole from the US government, focusing on a specific employee who kept showing up in surveillance footage moving boxes. Indeed, it sounds like Trump may have even waved off his own lawyer from looking for classified documents in his office, AKA the bridal suite at Mar-a-Lago, which sure does sound intentional, if proven true.

Meanwhile, on the other side of Smith's investigation, into Trump's efforts to overthrow the government and overturn the election he lost, the New York Times is reporting that White House aides have been subpoenaed related to the firing of Chris Krebs, the cybersecurity chief who judged the 2020 election to be the "most secure in American history." It certainly appeared at the time that the firing of Krebs was a direct retaliation for making the election too difficult to steal, and it flew in the face of the fantasy lie narrative Trump was trying to create, where the election had been taken from him through fraud and other improprieties.

So it'll be interesting to see how all these things play out. We imagine we'll be reading indictments about the classified documents long before we read indictments about January 6, as it seems like the docs investigation is much further along.

Meanwhile, Rolling Stone reports that Trump, who is known for continuing to commit crimes while he is being investigated for crimes, is working overtime to find out the identities of the people investigating him. Not just for whatever purposes he has right now, but for his imaginary delusional purposes where he gets to fire them on day one, when he is "president" again.

Rolling Stone 's sources say Trump is asking his advisers if "we know" the names of the people at FBI and DOJ who have investigated him. Why? Oh, reasons. To fire them. Because witch hunt. Also he is going to fire FBI Director Christopher Wray on "day one," because Chris Wray is Deep State, even though Trump hired him in the first place. ( Rolling Stone reminds us that Meatballs DeSantis also says he will fire Wray on day one, which will make a busy day one for him because he has also pledged to remove all pronouns from the military, because that's why Meatball thinks recruitment is down. Pronouns. Oh, and the fight against global warming. Not global warming itself. The woke fight against it.)

Some block quote:

During some of the conversations this year, including at Trump’s Florida club Mar-a-Lago , some of Trump’s close political allies told him that they are working on figuring out the identities of the FBI and DOJ staff and forming lists, two of the sources relay to Rolling Stone .



However, others have complained that the feds aren’t making it easy for them.

Hate when the feds won't provide witness intimidation lists to the people they are investigating. Trump already leaked the full Mar-a-Lago warrant, which included the names of FBI agents who conducted the search. As Rolling Stone notes, "The search kicked off an ' unprecedented ' number of threats against FBI agents and an attack by an armed Trump supporter on the FBI’s Cincinnati field office."

Rolling Stone reports that according to one of its sources, Jack Smith is making it difficult for them in one very specific way:

Prior to Smith’s appointment, full names — in official DOJ email addresses — would appear in emails sent by Justice Department lawyers working on the Trump-related probes, to attorneys for subjects and likely targets of the investigations. But in the time since Special Counsel Smith started overseeing the probes last year, such emails began at times only showing initials for multiple DOJ addresses, obscuring the names of certain lawyers or personnel working on the special counsel’s team, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

It's almost like the career war crimes prosecutor knows who he's investigating.

Rolling Stone also notes that back in December, Judicial Watch, the group run by wingnut non-lawyer Tom Fitton — who always looks like he's taking a break from shooting Mormon gay porn movies about naughty bishops and recently graduated missionaries — filed a FOIA request for the identities of everybody who works for Jack Smith. The Justice Department told him to get fucked, for obvious reasons, back in April. (Can you believe Trump is so stupid he takes legal advice from that non-lawyer guy?)

Surprise, Fitton is still upset the DOJ won't just tell him everybody's name who is doing witch hunts to Trump:

On Friday, Fitton told Rolling Stone that the DOJ is still “stonewalling” him and his group on the identities: “I don’t understand why it is that the names of prosecutors involved in a criminal investigation are secret. The Durham report shows it’s important we know who’s working there. We don’t want Social Security numbers or personal phone numbers, but certainly senior leaders and others who are pursuing this need to be disclosed."

Eat rocks.

So this is all exactly as we would expect it to be, both regarding ongoing threats posted by Trump and the extreme danger in letting such an anti-American insurgent leader anywhere near power again.

We hope the feds are timing all these prosecutions just right, to make sure Trump is getting his daily work assignments in prison around the time of the 2025 inauguration.

[ Rolling Stone ]

