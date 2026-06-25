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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
14m

OT: To end lunch time (EST) on a happy note:

"Donald Trump's "Great American State Fair" being held on the Mall in Washington, DC, is off to a ragged start with supporters of the president walking out on him as he was still speaking at an opening rally Wednesday night."

https://bsky.app/profile/rawstory.com/post/3mp4s3qqatk2m

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Anarchy Pony's avatar
Anarchy Pony
10m

I really can't emphasize how much I hate this asshole.

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