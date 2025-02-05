On Tuesday, a shootout in Portage Lake, Maine (pop. 400), ended with one injured police officer and the deaths of both a police dog named Preacher and 29-year-old suspect Steven Righini.

Police had been called to his home following reports of a domestic dispute and were told by his 18-year-old wife who had just given birth four weeks prior that they had gotten into a fight and he pushed her up against a wall.

Via WMTW:

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found the woman outside the home, while Righini was still inside with their 4-week-old infant. Authorities were initially able to convince Righini to come outside and continue speaking with them. But when officers tried to arrest Righini, a struggle ensued and he pulled a gun from his waistband and shot at officers as he retreated into his home. As officers tried to back out of the driveway, officials said Righini grabbed a second gun and fired at a retreating cruiser. Aroostook County Sheriff's Deputy Shane Campbell was struck in the shoulder by the gunfire. Sheriff's Deputy Reid Clark then shot at Righini, who was able to get back into the house.

Instead of surrendering to the police (who, let’s be real, probably wouldn’t have done much anyway), Righini took his very large gun and sat at the window while recording a video and going on an 11-post rant, mostly about abortion, on Xitter. Like you do.

“My name is Steven Righini. I am a resident of Maine, and I had the cops called on me. A SWAT team showed up, and I'm now engaged in a shootout,” Righini said in the video, adding, “My state has been the number one abortion and gay rights state in the entire country and I’ve been segregated against for my beliefs. Now they’re trying to arrest me simply because I do not believe in gay rights and abortion.”

Again, the police were called because of a domestic dispute, not because they gave a damn about his personal opinions.

The video, I warn you, is fairly disturbing.

On Xitter, he was posting even more relevant things, like this

And this:

And this.

Again, there are about 400 people in this town. The odds of him ever having even met a transgender person are slim to none. Again, no one was mad about his religion or his views on abortion. The cops weren’t mad at him about any of that!

Previous posts reveal that Righini had been unemployed and unable to find a job for a long time and that he had been attempting to start his own Trump-themed cannabis seed line.

He also frequently complained about the “illegal immigrant” from the UK that he claimed was “squatting” on property left to him by a neighbor, who he believes was killed by said immigrant, who was her boyfriend at the time. Said “illegal immigrant” had also filed an order of protection against him.

He was also very concerned about “pedos” for a 29-year-old guy who had likely knocked up a 17-year-old girl.

Other than that, his preferred topics were weed, complaining about abortion, complaining about pornography, complaining about another woman he got pregnant, and complaining about his inability to get a job that pays him over $17.50 an hour.

I’m not sharing these tweets just for reasons of prurient interest, but rather because I think it’s important to see what all of this hatred and hysteria and nonsense can do to a person, and where it often leads.

Donate Just Once!

Everything else aside, it’s obvious that this guy had some psychological issues. It’s also obvious that these issues were heavily exacerbated by the ongoing “anti-woke” hysteria. If you take a guy in that kind of situation, who has been out of work for years, who is maybe not the brightest crayon in the box, who maybe has some underlying issues, and you tell him, “It’s not your fault, this is who to blame!” and constantly ratchet up the hysteria surrounding transgender people, gay people, abortion — then one day, it just might push him over the edge.

PREVIOUSLY ON WONKETTE!