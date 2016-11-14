Wonkette

Wonkette

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Krombopulous Pichael's avatar
Krombopulous Pichael
Aug 16, 2023

ive lived in both places...

both quite lovely. both very in their own bubble. honestly at least we are both in probably some of the best possible places to be now.. i fear for the others who arent so lucky. truth is even in OR and NY once you leave the cities you will find some VILE people..

i found myself in the supermarket the other day dreaming of franz bread... so good

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Shananigan's avatar
Shananigan
Aug 16, 2023

What's up with that? I haven't had a dog for probably 30 years and my XH comes over with HIS new dog yesterday and all I could do was act like a total idiot while the puppy licked under my chin. WHO'S A GOOD BOY? WHO'S A GOOD BOY? YOU'RE A GOOD BOY YES YOU ARE YES YOU ARE!

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