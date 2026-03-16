Benjamin Song, top left, and his eight co-defendants

A rare win for Pam Bondi! No, the Dow is not yet back over 50,000 dollarpoints, and no one has forgotten those Epstein files she’s illegally hiding, but eight protesters plus one gunman have been convicted by a federal jury in Texas on charges related to being in an Antifa terror cell, including rioting, providing material support to terrorists, using and carrying an explosive, and conspiracy to use and carry of an explosive (meaning fireworks on the 4th of July). The charges were based on their participation in a protest outside of the Prairieland ICE detention center in Alvarado, which ended with a police officer shot superficially in the neck by defendant Benjamin Hanil Song, a Marine reservist. That’s a straightforward crime, and we condemn that!

The other eight defendants, though, have maintained that they had no idea that opening fire had ever been Song’s plan, and none of the others had been carrying firearms that night, so that’s not the most impressive terrorism plot we’ve ever heard of. And while some of the defendants had met Song in person and taken self-defense gun classes with him, others had never met him or each other in person before.

Said a lawyer for defendant Seth Sikes: “My understanding is that this was intended as a protest. ‘Let’s go out and shoot some fireworks and show the [immigrant] detainees support.’ And then Ben Song surprised everyone and started shooting.”

One of the defendants, Daniel Sanchez-Estrada, was not even there at the protest, but was convicted of trying to hide his wife’s left-wing ‘zines, and is facing a maximum of 40 years about it!

The DOJ is outraged about these zines, which they characterize as “Antifa materials, such as insurrection planning, anti-law enforcement, anti-government, and anti-immigration enforcement documents and propaganda.” The DOJ’s press release, the author of which is apparently 97 years old and extremely square, explains that “defendants Ines Soto, Elizabeth Soto, and Savanna Batten are alleged to have been part of a group that created and distributed insurrectionary materials called ‘zines.’” Is this 1992? Just what are these zines? Could be like The Anarchist Cookbook, could be collaged old copies of Mad magazine, who knows!

“One person charged in the Prairieland case was arrested with fliers in his backpack reading, ‘FIGHT ICE TERROR WITH CLASS WAR’ and ‘FREE ALL POLITICAL PRISONERS,’” the DOJ also noted.

How dare anyone say such terrible things?

Do these people ever listen to themselves? LOL!

Hey, remember that time Trump, Enrique Tarrio, the Proud Boys and the Oathkeepers tried to literally violently overthrow the government on January 6 and texted each other all about it and then Trump pardoned everybody and …

Oh wait, where were we? The case! It is not even over with this conviction. Five more people have also been charged with aiding and abetting, for a total of 19, including cooperating witnesses.

That night, all agree, people were doing badthink, dressing in black, some even had gotten hepped up reading some ‘zines, and then some went the ICE facility with spray paint and fireworks.

DOJ

The collusion, prosecutors contended, was that fireworks and spray-painting were used to lure law enforcement so that Song could open fire on them, and that defendants knew or should have known Song’s plans. Should have is doing a lot of heavy lifting to potentially send people to prison for years, but the jury bought that circumstantial argument, and the five were charged and convicted of attempted murder and even discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime. Possibly relevant to the thinking of a jury in Texas, Morris and Hill are transgender women.

Now Song faces a minimum penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison. Defendants Autumn Hill, Zachary Evetts, Meagan Morris, Maricela Rueda, Savanna Batten, Elizabeth Soto, and Ines Soto each face a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty of 60 years in prison. Sanchez Estrada, Rueda’s husband who had the zines in his house, faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.

And Pammy Jo brought Trump PROOF that ANTIFA is real!

Or at least something she can lie and say it proof that Antifa is a real. She’s a liar.

“Today’s verdict on terrorism charges will not be the last as the Trump administration systematically dismantles Antifa and finally halts their violence on America’s streets,” U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said.

See?

Your reminder, most political violence does not come from the left, and it’s nowhere close. Here’s a study from the University of Maryland that found far-right extremists were responsible for nearly twice as many violent acts as the far-left from 1948 to 2018. The Anti-Defamation League, which tracks extremist-related killings, reported that 328 of 429 killings from 2015 to 2024 were perpetrated by those associated with the far right.

The convictions will of course be appealed.

But message sent. In the new regime, protesting, or even just knowing someone who knows the wrong protesters who later go nuts, can be dangerous to one’s freedom. We guess the message is: choose wisely if you’re considering speaking up, peasants.

Dark times.

[DOJ / Dallas Observer / Washington Post gift link / AP]

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