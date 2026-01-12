Wonkette

aktlib101
41m

The reply sent to RFKjr by the German historian Rob Schafer should find its place in the...dunno...Smithsonian?.

"German Historian Schools RFKjr"

https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2026/1/12/2362996/-German-Historian-Schools-RFKjr?

RFK Jr, lecturing a health minister in Germany: “Reports coming out of Germany show a government sidelining patient autonomy and limiting people's abilities to act on their own convictions when they face medical decisions. That is why I sent a letter to Germany's Federal Minister of Health, Nina Warken. In my letter, I made it clear that Germany has the opportunity and the responsibility to correct this trajectory, to restore medical autonomy, to end politically motivated prosecutions, and to uphold the rights that anchor every democratic nation.”

German historian Rob Schafer responded: “You seem to be laboring under the delusion that Germany is a colony for your conspiracy theories. Let me be blunt: Your brand of 'freedom' — the freedom to die of preventable 19th-century diseases — is an export we have no interest in buying. ​We established the world's first universal social healthcare system under Bismarck in 1883. You still do not have anything comparable.” ...

“We are the nation of Koch and Virchow and have spent 140 years using state power to defeat disease through science AND solidarity. You, meanwhile, preside over a system where insulin is rationed like gold dust and medical bankruptcy is a national pastime. ​The fact that you think you have the moral standing to lecture the country that invented modern medicine on 'medical decisions' is not just arrogant; it is grotesque! ​Keep your chaos on your side of the Atlantic. Mind your own business.”

Daniel
1h

“White people were very badly treated, where they did extremely well and they were not invited to go into a university to college,”

I still struggle to think that people can listen to this man and think he's not only possessed of a functioning brain, but that he's a genius.

