Donald Trump’s lawyers had to go to court today to see what they could salvage of their client’s life, livelihood and fraudulent business, after New York gave him the corporate death penalty and he was corporate executed at dawn by corporate injection.

It hadn’t went so good.

“Certain of the entities own physical assets, like 40 Wall Street and Trump Tower. Are those assets now going to be sold? Or managed under direction of the [court-appointed] monitor?” Trump defense lawyer Christopher Kise asked the judge in court.

Painted non-gold and renamed the Rigged And Stollen Hillary Clinton Luxury Condos For Haters, FBI Lovebirds And Hunter Biden? With a George Soros Election Interference Windmill on the roof and a business center in the basement full of Laptops From Hell? Surrounded by a moat full of sharks?

Dunno, we are also asking the judge!

After privately discussing the matter with his law clerk, the judge declined to make a final decision “right now.”

Plz take Wonkette’s suggestion into account, then, your honor.

But the judge made clear an independent person will play a role in determining the fate of this multibillion dollar network of companies, giving both investigators and the Trump family extra time to jointly find an outside official who can oversee this while they’re wrested from the family’s control.

The Trump family will have input in who grabs all Trump’s worldly possessions and flings them across the room where his little hands can’t reach them. It’s what the Constitution requires.

The Daily Beast reports on another terrified question the lawyer asked, about why there are so many counts against Trump in AG Letitia James’s lawsuit, why so many counnnnnnnnnnnts? “What’s the point of the others?” he whined. “I don’t know how many 63(12) counts [that’s the law] you need. You’ve already granted relief, except for disgorgement.”

You see, what Engoron ruled on was count one (1), which is “persistent and repeated fraud.” But there are six more! Falsifying records! Conspiracy! False financial statements! Conspiracy again! Insurance fraud! Conspiracy again!

Why so many couuunnnnnnnts?

Are we going to just punish Donald Trump individually for ALL his crimes? We’ll be here all day! Why don’t we just do that first one?

Daily Beast says the judge wasn’t persuaded.

As of press time Donald Trump had been indicted for 91 felonies, found culpable for rape and corporately executed by the state of New York. (Numbers subject to go up at any time, do not rely.)

He did not get better.

