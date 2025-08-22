Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
9h

Your beary sweet hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/bearing-babys-weight

And tasty meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/25e2c4fb-8707-4da4-a22f-b961f4f7b247?utm_source=share

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 replies
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
8h

OMG, the whole Cracker Barrel thing… the right really loves inflating non-issues into major crises. I’ve seen so much fucking drama on social media over the last few days. 🙄

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
51 replies
665 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture