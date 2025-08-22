Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

I went to bed or did anything else but watch, so how did Trump’s Marie Antoinette-milkmaid thing go with joining ICE and all his other police pals on their traditional Rousting of the Capitol Poors? (NBC News)

Let’s outsource the newest whiiiiiiiiine, Cracker Barrel-changed-its-logo edition, to … (Charlotte Clymer)

New York appeals court says Trump ain’t gotta pay all his hundreds of millions of moneys for his civil fraud fines, with a whole mess of concurrences and dissents. Supposedly they did so so it would all be further appealed, but of course he’s claiming TOTAL VICTORY. (AP / messy-ass ruling)

This is a heartbreak. They’re finally, apparently, going after the beautiful souls of the CPSC. Or at least they haven’t had a single wonderful social media post about squirrels or ghosts or ghost squirrels since Wednesday, when they made them tweet things about “CPSC Withdraws Rules That Are Outdated, Fail to Advance Safety; New Leadership Focuses on Hazards That Pose Real Risks.” Like withdrawing safety rules for the non-real-risk un-hazard that is “Blade-Contact Injuries on Table Saws.” Big Amputation lobby just never stops! (CPSC) An enby friend park ranger hung a trans pride flag across El Capitan on their off-hours. It wasn’t against the rules, so the National Parks Service made it against the rules and then fired the person for breaking the rule when it didn’t exist. (Daily Kos)

More charges for Eric Adams’s aides, all of whom operate under the highest ethical and legal standards, his spokesman says so. (AP)

So why does the Right hate the Smithsonian? Well, obviously, it starts with the bones of the Bible giants. (The New Republic)

Here’s an interesting longread profile from last year of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. I’d been wondering why a fascist (and she is) is pro-NATO and -Ukraine and anti-Putin as well as forgetting to kiss the ass of Trump. It doesn’t really answer that! (Guardian)

James Poniewozik on “South Park” and its fuck-you money :) (Gift link New York Times)

Man the people of Evansville, Indiana, REALLY got a bug up their ass about Madonna. (It was sweet though that they included gay bars and smut bookstores in their things-to-do-around-town for the League of Their Own cast and crew.) (ESPN)

Old-balls turtles had baaaaaabies! (AP)

