Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

Riding the rails, parrot style. Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/polly-want-a-coaster

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/bb8bf3da-61fc-447b-b6a6-c85c74cb30a6?utm_source=share

Have a nice weekend!

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
3h

“In any autocratic regime, the holders of power become increasingly tyrannical with experience of the delights that power can afford. Since power over human beings is shown in making them do what they would rather not do, the man who is actuated by love of power is more apt to inflict pain than to permit pleasure. “ - Bertrand Russell

Can’t say we weren’t warned.

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