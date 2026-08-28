Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

This week’s Wonkette movie night has been changed, in honor of Dolly Parton. Join ZiggyWiggy and all your other friends for Steel Magnolias, Saturday night at 9 p.m. Eastern. It is available with subscription on Paramount+; free with ads on Pluto TV; $3.99 in the usual places.

Good morning good morning, it’s time for your tabs!

Trump’s new beef probably not horse, that we know of. (Salon)

How the climate is changing in Europe (RAPIDLY), which was not built for it and is still puritanically resisting air conditioning 23 years after 70,000 people died in a heatwave. The opening anecdote is about tennis and you’re like “tennis, the New Yorker is going to tell me the tennis match was too hot?” and yes, it’s going to do exactly that. (New Yorker) Meanwhile, from January, here’s some science for you on Himalayan “glacial lake outburst floods,” which we all got to see in live-action-horror-movie this week, oh lord oh lord. (Nature) And here’s Jonathan Larsen on Nepal etc., I’m going to call it “bitter and angry” not “making light.” But it’s a fine line sometimes! (The Fucking News)

Meet the smarmy little shit running the Trump Kennedy Center lawsuit for the DOJ. He’s worse than you imagined! (Our Liz at Law and Chaos)

Put on your big boy Nazi cape, Gregory Bovino, the Trump administration doesn’t want to “kill” you. God, aren’t they embarrassed that they put such puny (emotionally) lunatics in charge? (Independent via Yahoo! News)

Wonkette has no ads and no paywall ever. We are entirely reader-supported since 2016 (and have been around since 2004)! Subscribe with money or for free, we like it either way!

The button below will take any amount you like, one-time or monthly, at Paypal!

Wonkette $ machine!

Also! A Venmo!

Venmo Wonkette all the $$$!

Woooowwwww voters are … let’s say less than informed let’s say fuckin dumb. (Bad Faith Times)

California gonna outlaw child marriage, ‘bout time. (It’s one of three states with no minimum marriage age, yuck.) And get this, the bill was even coauthored by a Republican woman! (LA Times)

Texans: Go check your voter reg right the fuck now. (San Antonio Current) North Carolina is complying with the ballot and voter list order. Shaking my damn head. (Democracy Docket)

I think former North Carolina governor and current Democratic Senate nominee Roy Cooper has a legitimate defamation case against the Senate Republicans paying for these fake news stories that he released a felon who went on to commit murder — when that was the noted felon-lovers in South Carolina. HUH. (Popular Info)

Holy shit, HPV vaccine, that decrease in head and neck cancers is SO HIGH!!!!!

They found that over the course of 13 years, the people vaccinated between ages 9 and 26 had a 68% lower risk of head and neck cancers. The percentage jumped to 91% for the same age group when looking specifically at oropharyngeal, or throat, cancers.

Oh you don’t want to vaccinate your kids against HPV? Fine, less head and neck cancer for the rest of us! (International Journal of Infectious Diseases)

The Rich Dad Poor Dad financial self-help author is $1.2 billion in debt, why, is that a lot? (Vanity Fair)

Hahahahaha, Zohran Mamdani, pied-a-terrorist, made the tax too hard to escape, ahahahahaaha!

Those hoping to sidestep the extra bill are running into a big problem: The new tax leaves little daylight for the kinds of workarounds that rich, absentee property owners are floating to their trusted advisors.

Ha :) (Business Insider)

WILDLIFE PHOTOS, WILDLIFE PHOTOS! Damn they should have left out the last one, which is a stone cold bummer, and while I’m thinking about it, here’s the best book I read last year, with a Wonkette commission cut. (AOL)

ARTIST WANTED! If you are an artist who can do me a pretty line drawing commission for a hundred bucks (think a caricature but not too caricatured), NO AI, please email me at rebecca at wonkette dot com for specifics!

Wonkette parties upcoming: WINDSOR, MASS, Labor Day weekend potluck! Find your own place to camp or AirBnB near but not at Paul and Holly’s: “campfires and food and drink (BYO adult stuff) on Saturday and Sunday from noon(ish) to bedtime. For information shoot Holly an email. hollyturner at live dot com”; Atlanta has been postponed to October; SAN FRANCISCO: Mon., Nov. 30, Regency Hyatt San Francisco, 5 Embarcadero, in the little area behind the bar in the lobby.

It would be really helpful if you sent Wonkette to some friends!

Share

Bookshop.org is the anti-Amazon, a certified B-corp partnering with local bookstores. Here’s our Bookshop affiliate link, when you buy books, Wonkette gets 10 percent. You can search any old book from that page and it will count. Buy all the books!

Have you subscribed to Wonkette today?