Federal agents facing off with protesters in Chicago

In a fit of pique following the regime getting kicked out of Portland, Oregon, twice, it’s now extra-amping up its invasion of Chicago, with Donald Trump officially announcing the activation of 300 more Illinois National Guard troops to protect federal property under Title 10. And then last night Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott posted he’s authorized 400 Texas troops to help invade Chicago, all over the objections of Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson and Governor JB Pritzker. There’s no money for healthcare, but plenty for this! Sure hope Texas doesn’t have some kind of actual emergency that they need their Guard for! (That never happens.)

The Trump/Pete Hegseth/Kristi Noem federal invasion of Chicago is ostensibly happening because of Trump’s CRIME HELLHOLE EMERGENCY lie. Though in that miserable speech last week, he also just straight-out admitted that he’s targeting cities because they’re run by his political rivals.

The man and his weave are falling apart.

And of course according to public data from his own FBI, crime is down in Chicago, and Portland, and Washington DC, Memphis, and everywhere else too. (Everywhere except the White House!) Yet last week, based on this lie, ICE invaded an ENTIRE five-story building in Chicago, descending from Blackhawk helicopters and jackbooting out the entire building’s residents, including US citizens and naked children, zip-tying them and putting them in the back of moving vans.

So tensions have been escalating. And it did not help either that on Friday Kristi Noem paid the city a visit, hobnobbing with grunts on the roof, who had a sniper rifle trained on the peaceful protesters in the “free speech” zone. Together they chortled about how they weren’t getting paid, but were there out of sheer love for the job.

Remember when she and Sean Hannity agreed that if Joe Biden federalized the National Guard that would violate states’ rights and be so unconstitutional?

Those were the days. But now it’s different, because Chicago is a WAR ZONE that DESTROYS LIVES.

On the upside, though, the Village of Broadview Municipal Building — that’s a suburb of Chicago — refused to let Noem and her sweaty pack of minions tinkle in their cans.

She’s tough enough to shoot a dog, yet too tender for a FUDD.

And then Saturday, after hours of protesters and federal agents facing off in the streets, and agents gassing the protesters and shooting pepper balls at them, two civilians, Marimar Martinez, 30, and Anthony Ian Santos Ruiz, 21, were arrested and Martinez got shot in Brighton Park by federal agents.

In spite of the whole incident being recorded, accounts vary greatly. Agents claim a woman rammed and boxed in their (unmarked) car, and had a gun. Martinez’s car is the black SUV.

But Tricia McLaughlin, spokeswoman and second-angriest white woman at the Department of Homeland Security, claimed the shooting happened after patrolling agents were “rammed by 10 cars” and “boxed in.” Agents then fired “defensive shots” when they discovered the woman “was armed with a semi-automatic weapon.” Allegedly.

Does that look anything like what happened to you? Nowhere for the white car to get away?

Accounts also differ as to what happened next. McLaughlin said “no law enforcement officers were seriously injured,” and the wounded woman “drove herself to the hospital to get care for wounds.” But Larry Merritt, a Chicago Fire Department spokesman, said Martinez was found by the fire department near South 35th Street and California Avenue and they took her to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was treated and discharged. And then the two were later found and charged with forcibly assaulting, impeding, and interfering with a federal law enforcement officer.

But in spite of McLaughlin claiming that Martinez was “armed with a semi-automatic weapon,” federal prosecutors did not charge her or anyone else with weapons violations, or allege that they fired at federal agents, or charge anyone in those alleged nine other cars with anything.

One thing is clear, though, and it’s that ICE did not call for medical assistance for the people they’d just shot. And even with all of those agents there, and having been shot, the two were able to just walk away. Heck of a job! We shall see what a jury says!

Anyway, the Illinois attorney general has filed a lawsuit, naturally. And probably the government is set to lose, just like they did in Los Angeles and Portland.

In the meantime, let’s watch Southside residents run ICE off of a man.

Stay safe, Chicago.

[WBEZ]

