Some asshole who’s Donald Trump’s personally endorsed candidate for the US Senate from the Great State of Wisconsin said last week that he thinks old people who live in nursing homes have no business voting, because they’re all about to die. See? Whatta asshole!

The Republican asshole is running against Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who’s seeking a third term. The pornstached asshole appeared on a rightwing radio show Friday, where he explained he would definitely not be wasting his time talking about the 2020 election, which he has no interest in discussing anymore, and then he offered examples of why it was so bad. Here is the asshole not relitigating 2020:

Oh, we suppose for search-engine purposes we should type the asshole’s name, which is Eric Hovde. He’s an asshole, and a banker, and he’s mostly from California.

After explaining that he didn’t think the 2020 election was stolen, the asshole said there was a lot of hinky stuff going on, like too many people in nursing homes voting:

We had nursing homes where the sheriff of Racine investigated, where you had 100 percent voting in nursing homes. Well, if you're in a nursing home, you only have five, six months’ life expectancy. Almost nobody in a nursing home is in a point to vote. And you have children, adult children showing up that said, who voted for my 85- or 90-year-old father or mother?

In mere reality, Joe Biden won Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes, but Republicans were dead certain that Biden cheated by getting more people to vote for him, which isn’t fair. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel notes that the asshole has “told reporters and radio hosts on multiple occasions that his campaign won't relitigate the 2020 election,” but that a lot of changes are needed to make sure people once more have confidence in election outcomes, not that he thinks 2020 was stolen.

A spokesperson for the asshole, who we’re sure is also an asshole, said in a statement that

“In no manner did [the asshole] suggest that elderly people should not vote. He was referring to specific cases in Racine Co. where family members raised concerns about their loved ones voting.”

That’s certainly a very good way to prove that “if you're in a nursing home, you only have five, six months’ life expectancy. Almost nobody in a nursing home is in a point to vote” doesn’t mean that elderly people shouldn’t vote. Just not the ones in nursing homes who are at death’s door, which is all of them.

Dishonest people in the media are probably going to twist that around to make it say exactly what the asshole said in his own words, aren’t they?

The whole stupid “nursing home people voted too much” mess resulted from a change in election procedures during the COVID pandemic, the Journal-Sentinel explains. Most nursing homes at the time didn’t allow outside visitors, so the state Elections Commission said county clerks could ignore a law requiring them to send “special voting deputies” to help nursing home residents vote. Instead, the state sent absentee ballots to the voters. Republicans freaked the fuck out about nursing home staff supposedly influencing or changing “mentally incompetent” residents’ votes, although investigations found no wrongdoing, and no, despite what the asshole said on the radio, no nursing homes actually had 100 percent voting rates either.

Rolling Stone also notes that the GOP asshole running against Tammy Baldwin is a real piece of work. Among other winning positions in the US state that’s kind of synonymous with beer, the asshole said in 2017 that he’s against the sale of alcohol, because didn’t we tell you he’s an asshole? (He said if it were up to him, people would have to brew or distill it themselves.)

This year, the asshole also won a decades-long legal fight against a historic dive bar in Madison, 1933’s Silver Dollar Tavern, forcing it to close so he can demolish and redevelop the block where it was located. What an asshole!

We will close by noting again the asshole’s name is Eric Hovde, is that enough for the search engines? Google, which is also an asshole, never finds Wonkette stories anyway. Fuckers, the lot of them.

