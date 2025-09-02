Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
chascates's avatar
chascates
5h

The only Satan-connected TV show was The Apprentice which tricked gullible people into believing Donald Trump is not a deranged moron who couldn't successfully run a hot dog cart.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Education is a lamp's avatar
Education is a lamp
5h

Satan wasn't thinking about Friends. He had his hands full keeping the Heritage Foundation intact and running like a well oiled machine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
476 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture