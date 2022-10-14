Last week, President Joe Biden announced he was pardoning everyone with a federal conviction for smoking or possessing marijuana. Republicans were so mad they initiated flash mob recreations of Reefer Madness . How dare Biden wave the white flag on the front lines of the destructive War on Drugs.

Wednesday, known racist Heather Mac Donald of the right-wing Manhattan Insitute appeared on Tucker Carlson’s White Power Hour to denounce Biden’s freak flag-waving policies. She told Carlson, with his ever present constipated Klansman expression, that Biden’s pardon declaration “was an incredibly telling moment about the Democratic worldview.”

MAC DONALD: With voters rightly terrified about the ongoing post-George Floyd crime wave, this would be the moment to try to rebrand the Democratic Party as the party of law and order.

Did she just say “ongoing post-George Floyd crime wave”? Fuck you, Heather Mac Donald.

PREVIOUSLY:

Everyone With A (Federal) Pot Conviction Is Getting A Pardon!



Another Day, More Evidence That Derek Chauvin Brutally Killed George Floyd Just Like We Saw With Our Eyeballs



George Floyd was a human being who former police officer Derek Chauvin brutally murdered while some other cowards in blue watched him slowly, painfully die as he begged for his life. You don’t attach the victim of a crime to a so-called “crime wave” that resulted after his death (and had more to do with the pandemic). There is an ongoing post-Derek Chauvin crime wave, and that’s politicians filling police budgets with more money without any increased accountability.

The Democratic Party is already the party of “law and order,” as Nancy Pelosi ably demonstrates. Mac Donald’s racist hypocrite ass has criticized the FBI’s raid of Rudy Giuliani’s house and defended January 6 insurrectionists, so, obviously her barely coded definition law and order means “keeping Black folks in line.” No, we’re not “rebranding” the Democratic Party as Republicans Without The Coups.

MACDONALD: So what does Biden do? He accuses the cops yet again of racism. Biden said that Blacks and whites use marijuana at equal rates but the criminal justice system treats Blacks much more harshly for that equal use.

Yes, this is what Biden said, but it’s not like how Dickens wrote, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” He didn’t invent these words. He stated something that has been proven repeatedly in documented studies.

From the commie ACLU:

Marijuana use is roughly equal among Blacks and whites, yet Blacks are 3.73 times as likely to be arrested for marijuana possession.

From the Marxist Social Science & Medicine:

Minorities often bear the brunt of unequal enforcement of drug laws. In the U.S., Blacks have been disproportionately more likely to be arrested for cannabis possession than Whites despite a similar rate of cannabis use .

She rejected this objective fact and countered with some racist race science.

MAC DONALD: That claim is both false and irrelevant. Drug treatment admission status show that Blacks are, in fact, addicted to and abuse marijuana at much higher rates.

Yeah, the reefer just has its hooks in Black folks. We can’t escape it. It’s got us. We have no control over it. We try to kick it, but the shit’s calling us! It’s calling us! No, wait, sorry, that’s Chris Rock’s Pookie talking about crack inNew Jack City.

Even if Mac Donald’s ass-scented statistics are true, people are more likely to seek treatment when drug use negatively impacts their lives. White tech bros in Seattle who exist in a haze of pot smoke every weekend have no need to seek help because they aren’t losing their jobs or getting shaken down by cops in their neighborhood. There’s no need to disturb this groove.

Now, Mac Donald should fuck off forever with her racist scaremongering.

[ Media Matters ]



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .



Look at our pretty photos on Instagram!

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?