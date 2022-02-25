After a week of offering wet kisses to Vladimir Putin and explaining that Ukraine isn't really a "democracy," but is instead a "pure client state of the United States State Department," Fox News host Tucker Carlson did asudden about-face last night and decided the Russian invasion of Ukraine is actually a "tragedy," and what's more, it's all Vladimir Putin's fault.

Yes, really, go figure! Please send all clips of Tucker downplaying the invasion straight down the Memory Hole, because he's discovered that war is in fact a bad thing.

We suppose we should at least be impressed that Carlson went on air last night without a neck brace, because damn, that was a fast 180 degree turn.

youtu.be

What's happening in Ukraine, whatever its scale, and it's not totally clear right now, but whatever it is, it's a tragedy because war always is a tragedy and the closer you get to it, the more horrifying it seems. It's the ugliest thing that men do. Ever.



Vladimir Putin started this war so whatever the context of the decision that he made, he did it. He fired the first shots. He is to blame for what we're seeing tonight in Ukraine.

War: what' is it good for? Absolutely nothin'! And that Putin fellow, he's the one doing it, even though there is apparently a "context" that Carlson may or may not return to in coming days.

Carlson went on from there with some standard condemnations of "the usual liars on television" who would sink so low as to use this tragedy "for political gain," which you can tell really disgusts him, because Tucker Carlson can't stand it when people play politics with a tragic event like this.

Golly, we can only imagine what Tucker would think of a low-down snake who'd go on national TV and wonder aloud why Americans are supposed to hate poor innocent Vladimir Putin , who's never done anything to harm Tucker Carlson. As you may recall, Carlson on Tuesday contrasted the very unfair hate campaign against Putin against a whole bunch of things that are apparently far worse than anything Putin might do to Ukraine:

Has Putin ever called me a racist?



Has he threatened to get me fired for disagreeing with him? Has he shipped every middle-class job in my town to Russia? Did he manufacture a worldwide pandemic that wrecked my business and kept me indoors for two years?



Is he teaching my children to embrace racial discrimination? Is he making fentanyl? Is he trying to snuff out Christianity? Does he eat dogs?



These are fair questions, and the answer to all of them is "no." Vladimir Putin didn't do any of that. So, why does permanent Washington hate him so much?

Now, it seems to us that perhaps Carlson was in fact using Putin's impending war against Ukraine as a means of "leveraging this tragedy for partisan political gain," but it could be we're so partisan ourselves that we just missed the point.

In any case, it was pretty amazing to see Carlson reverse his earlier suggestion that Russia and Ukraine were merely engaged in a "border dispute." Now it's quite a tragedy, and Carlson is very concerned that the US should avoid getting into a shooting war with Russia, something that Joe Biden has said many times he will not do.

Also too, we figure that tonight, or Monday at the latest, Carlson will turn from decrying the cruelty of war to insisting that the US has no business at all helping Ukrainian refugees who fled the invasion, because there's no room here and why do we have to allow all the foreigners in, especially people who don't understand democracy?

Or hell, maybe someone will point out Ukrainians are white and Christian; he could go either way.

