Tucker Carlson sure sounds like he's setting the stage to defend the next round of January 6 terrorists, i.e. whatever MAGA sorts might decide to rise up against election outcomes they don't like in this year's midterms. It should be glaringly clear by now that any result unfavorable to white fascists is going to be viewed as inherently unacceptable and rigged and stolen. They don't believe in the exercise of any power besides white power. They don't believe in democracy. As Donald Trump has told us so many times since 2016, as he's laid the groundwork for his fascist Big Lie, he was only willing to accept the results of any election where HE WINS.

It's worse now, in this first election cycle after the entirely legitimate election of Joe Biden, where Biden beat the everfuckinglovingshit out Trump by seven million votes because that's how much normal Americans hate Trump.

We have no idea what's going to happen on November 8. If you listen to Beltway pundits, it's all doom and gloom for the Democrats, but based on their past performance we're not all that confident those people have any fucking idea what's going on. We sure do hope Democrats and other good Americans vote like their lives depend on it.

But just in case Democrats win, here is Tucker Carlson -- one of the most prolific defenders of the vile, anti-American terrorists who attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 -- telling his viewers ahead of time that if John Fetterman wins in Pennsylvania, it would be "absurd" for them to accept it. He appears to also be looping in Raphael Warnock in Georgia, and comparing it all to Joe Biden's win in 2020 -- again, when he beat the everfuckinglovingshit out of the inferior loser Donald Trump, by seven million votes.

TUCKER CARLSON (HOST): Fetterman's candidacy, like Joe Biden's candidacy two years ago, tells us something pretty dark about the Democratic Party. What it tells us is the Democratic Party has such contempt for voters and for democracy itself, and so much confidence in its ownership of the media and of big tech, that it no longer has to try to win your votes.



Projection, eat shit, moving on.

Democrats can run Raphael Warnock, an aggressively anti-Christian, fake Christian pastor, whose wife detailed abuse allegations against him on camera, and that's okay.

Here's a factcheck about the Warnock "abuse allegations." We don't know why Tucker thinks Raphael Warnock, an actual pastor, is "aggressively anti-Christian, fake Christian," but we assume it has something to do with white fascists thinking other people's (better) interpretations of Christianity are invalid.

Still good enough for a Senate seat in Georgia, because the machine keeps working. It's not about the person. It's about the party. It's not about the individual. It's about the group.

Blah blah blah.

And to prove it, they can even run mentally defective candidates who can barely speak. And not only expect them to "win," but expect you to accept the outcome no matter how transparently absurd it is.

John Fetterman is recovering from a stroke, and making perfectly fine progress. Meanwhile we haven't seen a doctor suggest Herschel Walker's brain will ever become unbroken, or Donald Trump's for that matter.

Somebody should give Herschel the "Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV" test. See if he starts talking aboutbull cum.

On November 9th, they'll be telling you that John Fetterman got 81 million votes in Pennsylvania, and they'll threaten you to put you in jail if you don't believe it. Why wouldn't they do that? It worked with Joe Biden.

There it is. Any sane, rational person can tell you Joe Biden got 81 million votes, because, again, any sane, rational person is aware how deeply the average American loathes Donald Trump. But yet Tucker is reinforcing the fantasy that Biden's 81 million votes weren't right or valid, because in the white supremacist minds of his viewers, they don't seem right or valid.

And here's Tucker Carlson also claiming they'll "threaten you to put you in jail if you don't believe it." Because that's why people have gone to jail since the 2020 election, in Tucker's narrative. Because they didn't believe Joe Biden won.

Not because they invaded the Capitol and caused the deaths of Capitol police officers. Not because of the carnage they caused in their efforts to overthrow the government to please their anti-American warlord.

Because they didn't believe it.

They expect YOU to "accept the outcome no matter how transparently absurd it is," he says. And the message Tucker is laying down here is that it is "transparently absurd" to view any outcome besides the white-fascist-preferred outcome as true.

In other news, Steve Bannon told Infowars viewers yesterday that this election is "our opportunity to destroy the groomer party, to destroy the globalist party, to back off their Wall Street and their corporate interests and to go forth." It was part of his sales pitch for them to become poll workers, so they can "close the deal," like they didn't do in 2020. He doesn't mean they didn't win in 2020, he means they didn't successfully steal it.

These are the MAGA insurgent messages converging on these elections. That's why every election now is the most important election of our lifetimes.

