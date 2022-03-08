Vladimir Putin's best little boy in the rightwing US media has a new conspiracy theory, and it is that Vice President Kamala Harris, doing the Biden administration's bidding, intentionally triggered Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine. That's right, because Putin has no agency of his own, obviously.

Obviously.

Must have been Kamala Harris.

Must have.

TUCKER CARLSON: [T]he Biden administration's behavior in the days before the Ukraine invasion tells you a lot about what motivated them. With Russian troops massed by the thousands on the Ukrainian border, Joe Biden sent Kamala Harris, the least capable diplomat in Washington, to explain America's policy to European heads of state. At a public press event at the Munich Security Conference, Kamala Harris encouraged Ukraine to become a member of NATO: "I appreciate and admire President Zelenskyy's desire to join NATO." Message? "Up yours, Vladimir Putin. Go ahead and invade Ukraine." And of course, Vladimir Putin did that just days later.

This is one of those lies Tucker tells because he knows that among his entire viewership, there is not one brain curious enough to Google easily accessible facts to check his work. Is he telling the truth, or is he just a lying racist misogynist with a bizarre vendetta against Kamala Harris, who's very threatening to Tucker for reasons any armchair psychologist could figure out? They'll never know!

In the past several days, Tucker has been inveighing against Harris's ability to do anything , telling his viewers for instance that the only thing she is qualified to do is date Montel Williams. He literally said, "if you're looking for someone to date Montel Williams, well, maybe she's the person you would choose. She could be a solid choice, she's done it before." He said he's not sure she's good at it, but that it's one of the only things that's "within the range of her experience."

But, he added, "[d]e-escalating a world-ending conflict with a nuclear-armed rogue state? No."

Indeed, Vice President Harris did go to Munich before Russia's invasion, and she did say the words, "I appreciate and admire President Zelenskyy's desire to join NATO." Tucker is saying that statement from Harris was the Biden administration's signal to Putin that it would be fine to invade Ukraine. And again, because Putin has no agency in this conspiracy theory, he had no choice but to invade.

Is Ukraine anywhere near qualifying for NATO membership? Nope. Would NATO membership give Putin the right to invade Ukraine? Nope, Ukraine is a sovereign country. Is the NATO thing even why Putin invaded Ukraine? Not really. Putin has been telling us exactly why he invaded, and it's not about "security" or "NATO."

But this is Tucker's world, and he is doing Russian propaganda and blaming Kamala Harris for something Putin did.

Late last week, on March 3, Tucker introduced this lie about Harris, saying "no sane person would say something like [what Harris said in Munich] with Russian troops massed on the Ukrainian border." As Media Matters explains, he left out literally everything else she said.

She said she appreciates Ukraine's desire to be in NATO. She said "no other country can tell anyone whether they should or should not join NATO." She said there are "conditions" and "standards of membership." And she explained:

HARRIS: It doesn’t happen overnight. No one country can say “I want to be, and therefore I will be.” And no one country can say “You can’t be.”And isn’t that at the heart of the very issue we’re presented with in terms of Russia’s aggression, or stated aggression, toward Ukraine?

She could have been reading out of any foreign policy article explaining how NATO membership works. That's what Tucker is selectively editing and telling his viewers provoked the war.

So Tucker continued last night:

TUCKER: So, the invasion was no surprise to the Biden administration. They knew that would happen — that was the point of the exercise. We watched all this happen. We missed it. How? Honestly, because it was insane. And therefore very hard to take seriously. Why in the world would the United States intentionally seek war with Russia? How could we possibly benefit from that war? We still don't know the answer to that question.

Yes, indeed, why would Kamala Harris intentionally force Putin into a war with the United States, by mildly suggesting on the world stage that he's not allowed to have every single thing he wants?

Again, Putin? No agency. Absolutely helpless here.

TUCKER: But it is obvious that permanent Washington has been fixated on war with Russia for a very long time. A couple of years ago, you may remember — we'd forgotten — they impeached a sitting president. Why? For threatening to withhold military aid to President Zelenskyy of Ukraine.

And for using that military aid to extort Zelenskyy into helping him steal the 2020 election.

TUCKER: Failing to back a proxy war in Ukraine was the one thing Donald Trump was not allowed to do as president. Again, they impeached him for it. And no one said much about it, even in his own party, because of course, they supported war with Russia too. Maybe even more than the Democrats did.

A "proxy war." Can't possibly be a real war against Ukraine, because as Putin said in one of his war-announcing speeches, Ukraine is a "fiction." Does Tucker agree with that?

So that is the new conspiracy theory in Tuckerland. Will it catch fire? God knows. But it's important to know what interference Tucker and other American Putin apologists are running, what conspiracy theories they're creating out of whole cloth, while Vladimir Putin murders small Ukrainian children and leaves their bodies in the street.

Tucker had more Kremlin propaganda to spew last night, the kind that involves open infighting among Fox News contributors and reporters. It'll have to be for another post, because it's a whole other can of dicks, but here's a teaser:

There's a lot going on here, but one thing that stands out is that Tucker is deliberately thumbing his nose at Jennifer Griffin and showing Fox who's the boss by repeatedly bringing on Douglas MacGregor after Griffin tore apart MacGregor's pro-Putin "distortions" and apologia.

Like we said, WHOLE 'nother can of dicks.

