President Joe Biden has made a new and brilliant nomination to the Supreme Court, and true to his promise, that nominee is a Black woman. So obviously Tucker Carlson has received his script from his white nationalist overlords and SURPRISE, it is the same script any mediocre white racist with Little Man Syndrome would use to attack Ketanji Brown Jackson.

He wants to see her test scores, because in small minds like Tucker's and those of his pigfucker bigot viewers, a Black woman who graduated magna cum laude from Harvard, cum laude from Harvard Law, and was the editor of the Harvard Law Review couldn't possibly have achieved those things with the same scores her white classmates did. She threatens him. He can't handle the fact that she's clearly smarter than he is. That she's better than him.

So we get little cross-burning temper tantrums like this:

TUCKER CARLSON: So is Kentanji [sic ] Brown Jackson, a name that even Joe Biden has trouble pronouncing ...

It's not hard. Tucker is just reminding his viewers she is Black, and that, in all of their feeble, limp-dicked minds, she has a "funny" name. This is just like all his performative mispronunciations of "Kamala" Harris, which is also not difficult to anybody who isn't a fucking moron.

TUCKER: ... one of the top legal minds in the entire country? We certainly hope so, it’s Biden’s right, appointing her is his one of his gravest constitutional duties. So it might be time for Joe Biden to let us know what Ketanji Brown-Jackson's LSAT score was.

Because that's what presidents do with their SCOTUS nominees. They provide their test scores. You know, unless those presidents are white Republican men nominating white Republicans, in which case all we need is a sworn statement of how much they like beer, plus a number of credible sexual assault allegations.

TUCKER: Wonder how she did on the the LSATs, why won’t he tell us that? That would settle the question conclusively as to whether she is a once in a generational legal talent, the next Learned Hand. It would seem like Americans in a democracy have a right to know that and much more before giving her a lifetime appointment but we did not hear that.

Yeah, it really wouldn't tell us anything, besides how she had a score high enough to get into an elite law school. After that, once the qualifications for admission are met, actual smart people who actually achieve things by merit — read: not Tucker — understand that things like legal careers are much more about what you do once you get there, not what your score on the entry test was.

We're gonna let Elie Mystal have this one:

It's bad form at Harvard Law School to even *mention* your LSAT score and Tucker would know that if he wasn't an idiot frozen dinner scion who literally couldn't buy his way into Harvard or standardize test himself out of a paper bag.https: //twitter.com/Acyn/status/1499191856948662272 … — Elie Mystal (@Elie Mystal) 1646274554

He would never understand something like that, because he's not fit to pick up Ketanji Brown Jackson's dry cleaning, and he's not pretty enough to be her pool boy.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings begin on March 21, by the way. You'll want to get a front row seat to what a brilliant person and jurist she is before she's confirmed for the court, at which point the rest of her life will be in the history books, while the rest of Tucker Carlson's life will be an embarrassing footnote delineated by a teeny tiny asterisk that looks like a swastika that has a small penis.

The end.

[ Media Matters ]

