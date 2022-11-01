Wonkette has already had one post today about the disgusting ongoing Republican lies and conspiracy theories being spread after the rightwing terrorist assassination attempt on the speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, whose 82-year-old husband was assaulted in the attack — we repeat, an attack on Paul Pelosi by a rightwing terrorist. Dude confessed. The criminal complaint against the rightwing terrorist, David DePape, is long and detailed and debunks literally every single conspiracy theory out there. It shows that the rightwing terrorist is a rightwing terrorist, he loves Donald Trump, he loves QAnon, he loves Kanye, he loves Russian stuff, he loves white power stuff. He hates Jewish people, trans people, women, Black Lives Matter, and more. Yes, even though he lives in Northern California.

MAGA dogshit-Americans like Donald Trump Jr. and Charlie Kirk and Dinesh D'Souza know all these things. They know it. They're lying, because they're bad people. They know this dude is literally any dude you might expect to see in their mom's basement huffing the paint of rightwing media. Nothin' special.

Everybody figured Tucker Carlson would be in fine form last night. He did not disappoint. But LORD, he looked rough.

As Mediaite explains, Tucker read his viewers parts of the criminal complaint, emphasis on parts . This is safe behavior for Tucker because his viewers are some of the stupidest people on the planet, people who'd never check to see if their sweet Tucker is lying to them. So they didn't know that when Tucker said details on how the terrorist got into the house were "murky," he was lying, as the complaint spelled it out. (Through the glass door, with the hammer. Donald Trump is also spreading senile conspiracy theories about this, by the way.)

Tucker really got going when he lied about DePape's political leanings, completely ignoring all the manifold evidence about how this is just a mediocre everyday rightwing white terrorist, and instead telling his viewers this:

TUCKER: Apparently, DePape was camping full-time in a dilapidatedKen Kesey-style school bus , complete with a gay pride flag out front and a sign that reads, “Berkeley stands against hate.” Behind the bus, hangs a BLM banner. So, politically, this picture could not be clearer. You know where this guy stands.

Do we? We sure do if we read the criminal complaint:

DePape stated that he was going to hold Nancy hostage and talk to her. If Nancy were to tell DePape the “truth,” he would let her go, and if she “lied,” he was going to break “her kneecaps.” DePape was certain that Nancy would not have told the “truth.” In the course of the interview, DePape articulated he viewed Nancy as the “leader of the pack” of lies told by the Democratic Party. DePape also later explained that by breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions. DePape also explained generally that he wanted to use Nancy to lure another individual to DePape.

You know how Berkeley BLM gay pride flaggers who live on school buses always are trying to break Nancy Pelosi's kneecaps.

Just kidding, dude sounds like a January 6 terrorist who couldn't afford Greyhound fare.

And who does Tucker spend all his time defending?

Elsewhere in his program, Tucker was sore offended by the suggestion that mere hate speech can incite violence (video above). But before he got into that, he sincerely told his viewers that Paul Pelosi is a "nice guy" who "did not deserve" this. He added, "Hard to believe, but he is." Because Tucker's viewers are the type who find it "hard to believe" that an 82-year-old Catholic grandmother might be married to an 82-year-old Catholic grandfather who is a "nice guy." That's how deranged his viewers are.

Then Tucker expressed his anger that people are calling this "stochastic terrorism," i.e. the thing where you demonize people or groups so viciously and constantly that one day an unhinged acolyte picks up a hammer and breaks through the sliding glass door. He said it's a "completely meaningless phrase that emerged like a virus out of the university to infect our public discourse, or more precisely, to suppress our public discourse."

A few moments later, Tucker said "there's no such thing as hate speech," only "speech people hate, usually the people in power."

We can see why it would be important for Tucker to cling to beliefs like that, considering his longstanding love affair with the great replacement theory and how that very same conspiracy theory incites mass shootings all the time.

Oh well, keep molesting that chicken, Tucker, it's not dead yet.

