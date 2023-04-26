We don't want to use this article to totally shit on The American Prospect, because bad writers happen to good websites sometimes, and sometimes you don't even realize how horrible something is until you read it and realize that your supposedly progressive outfit has just published a deep dive into Tucker Carlson: The Puppy Dog Eyes Behind The Grand Wizard Hood.

Could happen to any of us some of us.

But when the managing editor is saying this:

“brief note on the Prospect thing on Tucker Carlson: I didn't edit the article, and we generally allow a lot of leeway for our writers, but just speaking for myself it doesn't represent my view.” — ryan cooper (@ryan cooper) 1682476552

In saying that, he went ahead and gave readers early access to this week's podcast episode, entitled "Farewell to a Crypto-Nazi Blowhard."

And when the executive editor is issuing this statement:

“A note on yesterday's @theprospect coverage.” — David Dayen (@David Dayen) 1682520777

Well, we reckon they've published themselves a turd.

It comes from two writers, Lee Harris and Luke Goldstein, at least one of whom retweets Glenn Greenwald with a straight face, and we know what kind of slurp jobs Glenn has been giving Tucker since his fateful forced exit from Fox News. We don't really know anything about the writers, they're not big names.

But we guess they were misled somewhere along the way to believe that that pseudo-lefty "contrarian" takes on the most influential white supremacist in America today are BASED. ( She said that. )

"Goodbye for now," they write, to a man who "punctured the lazy pieties of the media class." What mighty elegant work their thesaurus hath done! Somebody should give it a raise.

Just about every graf is dripping with barely contained admiration, like these two crazy kids are just praying for Tucker to call them the way he apparently regularly often calls up aspiring white fascists who need a pat on the back or a good big-brotherly noogie.

They gush that "[h]is style rankled adversaries but often freed up his show to entertain controversial subjects that other mainstream shows wouldn’t touch." As evidence they point to Tucker's bizarre white male inadequacies about referring to the first lady as Dr. Jill Biden. They write that Tucker's commentary on that "subtly expos[ed] an elite obsession with credentials and meritocracy."

We guess there's something ironically interesting about people who can't contain their well-known misogyny whenever they comment on people like Dr. Biden.

And oh, his face!

Tucker, as his enormous fan following knows him, was adored by viewers and reviled by critics for his signature incredulous stare—the slack-jawed expression he wears when he simply can’t believe what he’s being told.

Did not know we "reviled" him for that face he makes. Or that anybody who could talk their way into a job with the American Prospect could be stupid enough to fall for it.

They know he's being "deliberately theatrical," they write, but it's just part of why he's so awesome, you guys:

Carlson’s insistent distrust of his powerful guests acts as a solvent to authority, frequently making larger-than-life figures of the political establishment defend arguments they otherwise treat as self-evident.

Bless their hearts.

They acknowledge Tucker was "obsessively nativist" — they can't bring themselves to actually call him a racist or a white supremacist, obviously — but wonder aloud why, if he was so popular, other shows didn't just try to be like Tucker, but without the white supremacy nativism.

We wonder if — now stick with us here a minute — Tucker's white supremacist racist nativism was the appeal for his white supremacist racist nativist audience .

The article is just so much babbling. They buy into every idiot idea espoused by beclowned idiots about how Tucker was just a real and true progressive populist anti-war man of the people. Yes, we are still talking about the frozen fish stick boarding school prince from La Jolla whose middle name is "Swanson" and whose other middle name is "McNear."

And they buy into every single Kremlin-inspired bullshit Tucker ever spouted about Russia's war against Ukraine:

He has questioned the prevailing insistence that the war “is not a proxy battle between superpowers” and that the United States is not at war with Russia. The television host censured the Biden administration after comments made by the president that indicated the goal of U.S. involvement in Ukraine was regime change, which White House spokespeople then had to walk back.

LOL, we're talking about this thing where Joe Biden, unscripted, at the end of a speech, said, "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power"? Yeah, well, he kinda blabbed that out, like a common Joe Biden. Are the writers familiar with the president of the United States and his tendency to say things off-the-cuff sometimes? He doesn't call for people to inject themselves with bleach to cure COVID or anything, but occasionally he does say something that's a bit "Whoa nelly, there!"

Of course, that was around the same time Biden was starting to call Putin a "war criminal," based on what we were learning about the atrocities Putin was committing in Bucha and elsewhere.

But we guess for these writers there's something admirable in being so ignorant of foreign policy and the world around us that we accept the notion that Tucker Carlson is anti-war or just skeptical of American military intervention, when he's actually said on record, with his mouth, that he's on Vladimir Putin's side. We guess they're willing to blindly believe it's a proxy war Joe Biden started, because Tucker lies and says so, when we all were able to witness on our TV sets just after the Beijing Olympics when Putin invaded the sovereign nation next door unprovoked and started committing genocide.

Hey, know who else wants us to believe this is a proxy war Vladimir Putin had no choice but to start?

We're glad the editors of The American Prospect are taking steps to disavow this shit, and they're in the process of publishing what we presume will be more reality-based views. Obviously it never should have been published in the first place.

It's not even well-written or argued.

But maybe one day when Tucker starts his think tank for only the proudest and whitest boys and girls, he'll give these two wild and crazy kids a call and they can be his interns and they can all sit around and talk about how many media elite pieties they punctured that day.

LMAO.

[ The American Prospect ]

