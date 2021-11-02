Tucker Carlson is having a lot of big days lately, now that he's out there flogging his very special "1/6 was a planned demolition" documentary to anybody who will listen. (Media Mattershas a nice roundup of what happened on the first episode.)

Indeed, he had a REALLY big day yesterday. First, we want to talk about how he's just appalled with Donald Trump. Appalled . Why? Because Tucker is just now apparently discovering that Donald Trump is a grifter.

Yeah, we know. Nobody ever accused Tucker Carlson of being the freshest Swanson frozen dinner in the freezer.

It all happened on his daytime Cracker Barrel rustic porn set, which he uses for his daytime Cracker Barrel rustic porn talk show:

TUCKER CARLSON (HOST): People are going to be offended that I ask this, but I can't control myself. So like, what about the president on whose behalf they were gathered that day? Like, has anybody sent them money? I mean, has anybody — you know, they've raised, the people around him — Brad Parscale and all these people are getting rich, right? Complaining that the last election was rigged, which it clearly was, obviously.

What INDEED is Donald Trump doing for the white supremacist terrorists who committed these grievous acts in his name? Are they not the ones going to jail now? And are these people around Trump not getting rich also? Not that Tucker isn't saying the election wasn't rigged because it obviously was? Who is paying these people's legal bills?

This is the first time Tucker has noticed any of this, we guess.

CARLSON: And they're making all this money and all these people are sending all this money down to Florida, but is any of that money going to defend these people who went to this rally on behalf of that candidate?

WHERE IS THE MONEY GOING? It just goes to Donald Trump and poof it is gone!

Tucker should do a documentary to find out.

CARLSON: I just find that appalling. I really do. I really find that appalling.

Oh no, is he going to set upon finding the answers like a real journalist? Is he that appalled? Or is this more like feeling gassy and once he sits on the potty for a while he'll be fine?

As we mentioned, besides being just appalled that Donald Trump would let these dear sweet innocent white supremacists rot in jail without even bailing them out, Tucker's out there spanking the chicken for his docu-drama movie on the promo circuit.

He went on "Fox & Friends" yesterday morning and told Brian Kilmeade there was "no evidence ever to this day of any racist motive behind" the Capitol attack, and also it wasn't an insurrection. He lied and said theWashington Post had put 75 REPORTERS on the case of debunking his documentary, and that they just did that this weekend. (We guess that is Tucker's bizarre way of trying to spin that massive WaPo investigation into the January 6 attack that just came out this weekend, suggesting that it was all about Fear of Tucker. Which is just hilariously, amazingly deranged.)

Brian Kilmeade agreed that he's mad everybody calls the 1/6 terrorists white supremacists when there was definitely a Black guy in Tucker's movie. Oh, you think we are kidding. "And the part one that I'm just about done with," said Kilmeade, "you do talk about somebody being labeled a white nationalist that happens to be Black, and he's been stripped of all of social media, he's been stripped of any type of way to make a living, I guess he's under surveillance." We can only assume that Kilmeade, not a bright boy himself, is falling for Tucker's scam propaganda where he shows footage of "Stop the Steal" grifter Ali Alexander without explaining anything about who Alexander is.

Toward the end of the clip Media Matters shared, Brian Kilmeade helped Tucker with his Big Lie that 1/6 was an inside job:

KILMEADE: Do you think maybe, perhaps and maybe [...] you find indications that the FBI was actually pushing for this invasion?



CARLSON: There were people working for the FBI in the crowd that day. We said that months ago on our nighttime show, hysteria ensued, it turns out to be true. The FBI has a long history of doing this. We know that some of the people who apparently did coordinate the breach of the Capitol have not been indicted, why is that? We can't get a straight answer. Members of Congress who try to get a straight answer can't. Look, I would just say this series is rock solid factually, it's totally not only defensible but we believe portrays the events in the correct light, which is again is to say, factually, we got to the facts and I would just urge people to watch. You can go to TuckerCarlson.com and watch the first five minutes free, judge for yourself, but the idea that The Washington Post spent 75 reporters' time rebutting a trailer tells you they don't want you to know what actually happened. They're hysterical and ask yourself, why are they hysterical?

Again with the lie that Washington Post did its entire investigation because Tucker made a movie. Jesus Christ.

KILMEADE: And why is it that every other network if you took January 6 out of their rundown, they would have a test pattern. This is all — this is all they cover.



CARLSON: Exactly.



KILMEADE: It's unbelievable.



CARLSON: Exactly.

Unbelievable. Exactly. Exactly. Unbelievable.

In other news of Tucker promo-ing his movie, he is very grossed out that Brian Sicknick, the Capitol police officer who died the day after he was attacked by white power terrorists during the insurrection, got to lie in honor at the Capitol.

Oh yes, and speaking of that Washington Post investigation, Tucker did learn one thing, and it is that Lindsey Graham wanted the Capitol Police to MURDER THE VERY GOOD AND INNOCENT WHITE POWER TERRORISTS. What the hell is wrong with Lindsey Graham! That is what Tucker would like to know! (Graham did not order anyone's murder. He did apparently tell the Capitol Police to use the guns they had, on the terrorists who were there.)

This was during a segment where Tucker literally referred to the WaPo investigation as a "rebuttal to our documentary series."

Tucker: What the hell is wrong with you Lindsey Graham?pic.twitter.com/4oSxydlKxJ — Acyn (@Acyn) 1635812752

Just a day in the life of Tucker, y'all.

[ Media Matters / ibid. ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter .



Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?