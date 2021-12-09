Tucker Carlson is just getting weirder and weirder and weirder, especially with things that seem to threaten his apparently fragile sense of his own masculinity. For example here and here and here and here and here. We'd say he was trolling us at this point, but what's the troll? "Boy, I bet you think I've got some severe psychological issues! Got you! LOL!" We guess he could be doing all this to own the libs, but we question his methods.

Anyway, here's Tucker on his daytime show yesterday — the one with the rustic fireside set that says "Gonna shoot a gay porn later that's called LUMBERJACKIN'" — talking to Nigel Farage for some reason about UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson getting COVID. Tucker had the most curious reaction to that.

Media Matters transcribed, thank God:

TUCKER CARLSON: So somebody who knows him told me, and I'd be interested in getting your take on this, that getting COVID emasculated him, it changed him, it feminized him, it weakened him as a man. Do you think that's —

SOMEBODY told Tucker that getting COVID "emasculated" and "feminized" Boris Johnson. They were two just people sitting around talking about that.

Farage responded, not about masculinity issues:

NIGEL FARAGE: Well I think he was very seriously ill.



CARLSON: Oh, for sure he was.



FARAGE: One of the things we have learned from COVID is people who are 50, 60, 70, 80 pounds overweight tend to have fared very badly.



CARLSON: Sure.



FARAGE: Now we don't talk about it much ...

And then it was time for Tucker to say the weird thing again:

CARLSON: But the virus itself, this is true, does tend to take away the life force in some people I notice. I mean it does feminize people. No one ever says that but it's true.

Nobody ever says the weird thing Tucker feels the need to say right now, but he's just pretty sure everybody's thinking it. Nobody ever talks about how COVID grabs people right in their masculinity issues and doesn't let go.

Yep, nobody ever says these weird things. But definitely, everybody has these thoughts. It's not just Tucker. You betcha.

Which ... if Tucker is so worried about getting "feminized" by COVID, you'd think he wouldn't spread so much vile disinformation about the vaccines, but then we'd be back into the realm of trying to figure out makes Tucker do the things he does, and that's not a realm that's safe for anyone to be in. Is Tucker worried about erectile dysfunction, which is definitely a thing that correlates with COVID infection? No, because that would be a thing that makes sense.

Anyway, the Daily Beast reports that after the clip above cuts off, Nigel Farage finally agreed that Boris Johnson has gotten "feminized" and "emasculated" but suggested it was because of his "new wife" and not because he got a respiratory virus, like super-well-adjusted and confident dude Tucker Carlson had been insisting.

All of this is just normal.

[ Media Matters ]

