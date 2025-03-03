Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard went on “Fox News Sunday” this weekend to give her intelligence to the nation, which was firstly that America did not see a Donald-Trump-induced shitshow Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, and secondly that America should uphold the value of letting Vladimir Putin interfere in elections.

Gabbard knows exactly who’s at fault for Russia continuing to occupy Ukraine after more than three years. It is Zelenskyy, of course, who is flirting with World War Three because he so rudely will accept nothing less than Putin getting the fuck out of his country, and Europe and the US honoring the agreement that they made to defend Ukraine against Pooty’s imperialist ambitions.

Here’s the whole 11 minutes, UGH.

Allow us to paraphase and summarize what happened here!

Joe Biden’s big mistake, you see, was not having late-night chats with Putin, asking him what he’s wearing and what he thinks Greg/Gary might be doing at the White Lotus in Thailand, the way Trump does. And how dare Zelenskyy directly challenge president Trump in front of sensitive JD Vance, the media and the American people? That shows his lack of interest in good-faith negotiation! Never mind that Zelenskyy was not the one who orchestrated the spectacle and invited the press, including the Russian state media agency TASS and that gross boyfriend Marjorie Taylor Greene carved for herself from a block of SPAM.

How did Zelenskyy “directly challenge” President Trump? By pointing out that there had been ceasefire deals signed with Putin many times, and Putin simply ignored them? By noting that neither Trump or Vance has ever visited Ukraine? By quite correctly telling Trump that even though he might not be feeling a Pooty problem yet, he could be feeling one in the future?

And Zelenskyy was correct! Within 24 hours a Norwegian marine fuel company was refusing to gas up American ships. The US and European Union plus the UK trade more than a trillion bucks worth of goods every year; we buy more from Europe than vice versa. Alienating Europe AND Mexico AND Canada, all of our allies, is something that can only bite America in the ass in the end, financially and worse. If Putin decides he wants to cross the Bering Strait, colonize Sarah Palin’s house and take back Alaska, is Europe going to exert itself to help us stop him after we have made such a loud point of breaking the promises we made to them? If Norway gets intelligence that the Russians are going to sink an American ship just for laughs, will they warn the US about it if that might mean possibly exposing the identity of their spies to somebody like Tulsi Gabbard? Who knows!

Anyway we are getting ahead of ourselves, back to Toenails Tulsi, lecturing everyone that Zelenskyy was the one who escalated into shouting like a fucking lunatic, and Zelenskyy was the one who created a “huge rift” by not personally thanking Trump for keeping America’s promises for the billion-and-oneth time, gargling his balls, sucking his dick just right, and the rest of this sentence will just get grosser if we keep typing so it’s time for a new paragraph! (It should be noted that Zelenskyy did not even ask JD Vance if he’s been working out because he’s looking extra handsome today.)

The Fox host lady, Shannon Bream, to her credit, pushed back. Does Zelenskyy maybe have a point about Pooty’s promises not being worth jack nor shit? Gabbard didn’t want to answer that one. Zelenskyy has two choices: keep having a war, or just give Trump and Pooty what they want! So simple! The American people do not want war, therefore, ergo, QED, they want everybody to just surrender to Putin.

But good for Shannon Bream, she had a poll. Turns out 81 percent of Americans agree with Zelenskyy that Putin is a lying sack of chort. So why does Trump trust him so much? Well, explains Toenails, that is because Trump is smarter than everyone else, and a realist who puts Americans first. But Shannon Bream is still skeptical! If this is about putting the American people first, why are the Russians the ones popping bottles like a blizzard with joy about it? Oh, Americans are celebrating too, said Gabbard, they just loved all the fierce testosterone coursing out of that scream session Trump had, such a refreshing change from when Sleepy Joe let everybody get through entire weekends without doomscrolling the end of US hegemony.

But, asked Bream, isn’t Europe actually more in alignment with American values than RUSSIA? By way of an answer, Gabbard proceeded to trash-talk Europe and anybody side-eyeing Trump.

GABBARD: I think those who are criticizing his efforts in this way are showing that they are not committed to peace, and in the case of many of those European countries, that they’re not committed to the cause and values of freedom. Even though they speak of this, we heard very clearly during vice president Vance's speech in Munich different examples of how these European partners and longtime allies in many cases are actually implementing policies that undermine democracy. That shows that they don't actually believe in the voices of the people being heard and implementing anti-freedom policies. We're seeing this in the United Kingdom, we're seeing this in Germany, we saw it with the tossing out of the elections in Romania. So there's something fundamentally deeper here that shows a huge difference and divergence between the values that President Trump and vice president Vance are fighting for, the values that are enshrined in our constitution the interests of the American people in our peace and freedom and national security, versus those of many of these European countries who are coming to Zelenskyy’s side as he walked out of the White House, saying basically that they are going to support him in continuing this war and they don't stand with us around these fundamental values of freedom.

Blah blah blah, churches are shutting down in Europe, and Ukraine canceled elections. We’ve noted it before a thousand times, but there is not a Russian conspiracy theory Tulsi Gabbard won’t breathlessly and unquestioningly repeat. Is she a Russian puppet or is she just ridiculously stupid? It’s an open question!

There are no governments shutting down churches in Europe, of course, and gee, what kind of anti-freedom are Gabbard and Vance talking about? The freedom of Holocaust-deniers to Seig Heil on the metro?

By bringing up the Romanian election, Gabbard gives away the game. The backstory there is that a far-right vaccine-denying guy named Călin Georgescu was running for president and polling in the single digits. But then somehow he surprise-won in a first-round election, right after the election infrastructure was (allegedly) cyber-attacked by Russia for his benefit, and illegal TikTok bots were allegedly deployed in Romania by some outside “state actor” that probably rhymes with Smusha, and also more than a million unexplained Euros mysteriously appeared in Georgescu’s coffers. Georgescu’s win was annulled by the constitutional court, an election-redo was ordered, and Georgescu is being criminally investigated.

Russian-sponsored fraud sounds like an excellent reason to investigate and redo an election, but Elon Musk, and now Gabbard, are real mad on Romania’s behalf. And whatever Vlad (allegedly) pulled in Romania sounds like a beta test for what he is planning to pull here, which will probably make Russian efforts from the last three election cycles look like a bear trying to learn how to ride a bicycle.

And who will stop him? Definitely not the lady who has been blaming Ukraine for Russia invading Ukraine, and repeating every Russian talking point practically verbatim since back before JD Vance was even a registered Republican. Certainly not Defense Secretary Shitfaced, who has written entire books about how much he wants to war-crime annihilate leftists at home. The “values of freedom” Gabbard is fumfering about is nothing more or less than the freedom of Putin and Trump to do whatever the fuck they want.

Hey by the way, because it seems related, you know WHO ELSE thinks Trump is aligned with Russia? Why, the Kremlin does! “The new administration is rapidly changing all foreign policy configurations. This largely aligns with our vision,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a reporter from state television.

That’s not a guy who doesn’t choose his words very, very carefully.

Anyway, to conclude the Tulsi Gabbard interview, let us just say that when Fox News’s Shannon Bream is the voice of sanity, we are all in deep shit.

