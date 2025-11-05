Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rocket Cat's avatar
Rocket Cat
37m

Winsome, Losesome!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Chemical's avatar
Chemical
20m

WTF. Mississippi? The state that had a Confederate battle standard on its flag until 5 years ago? Dems broke the GOP supermajority in that state?

WT actual F.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
217 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture