Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

Hello friends. Here is your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/platypus-barrel-rolls

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/8165758a-5f79-494c-9186-8a00bcd193a8

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Evan Hurst's avatar
Evan Hurst
2h

hahaha i was making a joke with $ signs in Kash Patel's name in tabs and somehow Substack thought I was trying to open a wormhole and rendered it as if i was having a stroke. fixed!

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