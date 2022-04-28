Greg Abbott isn't the worst governor in America — that title belongs to Ron DeSantis, and he's not letting any grass grow under his cloven hooves. But Abbott really does give it the old college try, kicking every immigrant and gay kid he possibly can in an effort to prove to "the base" that he's just as pig ignorant and spiteful as they are.

Take the publicity stunt Abbott pulled earlier this month, when he announced he'd be scooping up migrants at the southern border and busing them to DC to dump on Joe Biden's doorstep.

“To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants, who have been dropped off by the Biden administration, to Washington DC … where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people they are allowing to come across our border," he said at a press conference on April 6.

As noted by the Texas Tribune , Abbott forgot to mention one or two tiny details when he was beating his chest and threatening a wildly unconstitutional usurpation of the federal government's border authority. Like the fact that his busing program is entirely voluntary. Or that it's only transporting migrants already processed by federal immigration authorities. And that the migrants who took the state of Texas up on its generous offer were only delighted to get a free trip across the country.

“We are very thankful for all the help that has been given to us,” Ordalis Heras, a 26-year-old Venezuelan asylum-seeker, told the Tribune on arrival in DC. “Frankly, we did not have the money to get here otherwise, so we are very thankful for the help."

And as the New York Times reports, if the nation's capital isn't the preferred destination, migrants can get off along the way in Alabama, Georgia, or North Carolina, where Santo Linarte López, a migrant from Nicaragua recently disembarked.

“Imagine, how much would it cost to get from here to all the way over there,” he told the Times , marveling at his luck.

Even the White House was impressed.

“These are all migrants who have been processed by CBP and are free to travel,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on April 13, “so, it’s nice the state of Texas is helping them get to their final destination.”

But Abbott is still pretending that he's really sticking it to the libs, and you can too if you just SEND MONEY.

"As soon as I announced that, our phones started ringing off the hook with people wanting to help," Abbott told Fox's Maria Bartiromo at the end of a completely unhinged segment where the two pretended that Joe Biden had thrown open the borders and was allowing a flood of criminals in to destroy the country. "And I want to tell Americans where you can go to help pay for a bus trip for migrants to go to Washington DC and make the Biden administration deal with it in person."

Yes, the state of Texas is setting up a GoFundMe for Abbott's stupid stunt. Well, not exactly that. But it has set up a website where you can hand over your credit card to help defray the cost to Texas taxpayers of transporting migrants to their destination of choice. As of this writing, the amount raised was a whopping $63,973 . The state declined to tell the Tribune how much it had already spent on this boondoggle.

Gosh, who could possibly have seen this coming? Wonder if the bus company just so happens to be owned by GOP donors ... that would really be shocking!

[ Texas Tribune / NYT ]

Follow Liz Dye on Twitter!

Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty. And if you're ordering from Amazon, use this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?