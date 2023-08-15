Joe Biden, the president who won in 2020, is in Milwaukee today doing a speech on Bidenomics while Donald Trump cries a lot!

You watch, Trump cries.

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?