Joe Biden, the president who won in 2020, is in Milwaukee today doing a speech on Bidenomics while Donald Trump cries a lot!
You watch, Trump cries.
Old Joe has got to do a lot more bully pulpit bragging.
I'm fucking loving the TwiXer rage today from prominent MAGAts, demanding that red state Republican AGs indict Biden on the spot BECUASE REASONS.
1) That's not how the judicial process works, assholes.
2) If they could legally do it, they already would have!