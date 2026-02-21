Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
1hEdited

I would just like to let all you filthy fuckaducks know that I am much more on top of things this weekend, and that I have edited and scheduled the usual suite of Wonket posts for today and tomorrow.

In other words, I have met the absolute minimum expectations for doing my job, and damn right I expect applause, and possibly a Nobel Peace Prize, the end.

Reply
Share
23 replies
ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
2h

The red states are destroying their public university systems, which are crown jewels of America.

All the best professors at these institutions are going to flee to places where they can freely conduct their teaching and research, and the UT campuses will just become ITT Technical Institutes offering classes in TV and VCR repair.

Reply
Share
10 replies
466 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture