Aw, c’mon, man!

The scheduling hearing that Judge Tanya S. Chutkan had on the books for next Friday in Donald Trump’s federal DC 2020 attempted election fuckery, fraud and coup case has been postponed until September 5, because special counsel Jack Smith needs more time to deal with the fuckpile of hot garbage the Supreme Court piled onto him July 1 with its bullshit “coups are legal if you do them officially” ruling.

Treasontits McGee’s trial could’ve started March 4. He mighta coulda been LOCKED UP already, crapping in a steel can next to his BEAUTIFUL JANUARY 6 MARTYRS in their special snowflake prison wing, while they all harmonize to Lee Greenwood.

But noooo, and it’s enough to make you assbiting mad. Chief Justice John Roberts’s court even held onto US vs. Trump an extra 32 days for no reason at all, after stalling it for effectively eight months with their fine fiddle-dee-dee.

And now the special counsel has got to redo its whole prosecuting plan, sorting piles of evidence into yes, no, and maybe so, based on Justice Roberts’s vague instructions about what “official” means. Taking a month to do all that seems reasonable, but lawzy this country should not be in this position in the first place!

For a Supreme Court that’s claimed to want to keep the temperature down, the Conservative Six sure did time it out to create some non-zero titillating possibilities. The trial will probably start in 2025 now, to be clear. Trump’s lawyers Crying Little Shit Todd Blanche et al. are going to appeal every tiniest ruling and exploit every potential source of delay, as is their way.

But it theoretically could start sooner! The defendant could get elected, then pardon himself in the middle of the case. Or what if he violates the gag order and gets locked-him-upped before he’s inaugurated? And then what, President JD Vance pardons him? Or not? LOL?

Or what if Trump refused to hand over the presidency from prison? Boy would that be wild! Or he could get cuffed the day President Kamala Harris is certified, or inaugurated. We can dream!

Anyway, in spite of the defleshed corpse SCOTUS has handed back down, the good news is, there may still be enough bones here to make some soup. Campaigning is not an official constitutional duty, nor is making crimes with one’s personal lawyers. And that leaves quite a bit, really. He caught 34 felonies for election frauding in New York with only a handful of witness-reported private utterances from his actual wet little mouth, or his Twitter tippety tappities. Circumstances, backed up by records, can be powerful. Especially to a DC jury, disinclined to sympathy for a man who unleashed hordes of rabid loons in the middle of town.

Over at Just Security, Norman L. Eisen, Matthew A. Seligman and Joshua Kolb have helpfully annotated Trump’s indictment, color-coding in red the parts that are now off the table, green for the go, and shades of yellow and orange for degrees of maybe. Definitely not allowed, Trump’s phone calls hounding Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election, and to Justice Department officials trying to sweat them into saying the election was STOLLEN.

But definitely on, though, is evidence from that whole fraudy electors con he was working in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

And all those personal lawyers. There’s Roodles Giuliani, who’s now disbarred for all of his outrageous lies. He’d never talk, but they have his devices. There’s John Eastman, who openly blabbed the scheme on live TV and got his law license suspended for lying, and kooky kraken Sidney Powell, who pleaded guilty in Georgia. There’s Kenny “the Cheese” Cheseboro, who pleaded guilty in Georgia, was also charged in Wisconsin, and has been helping investigators in at least four states. What troves of evidence might Smith be holding from that crew?

And there’s Trump’s own tweets. When it comes to public statements, Judge Chutkan is supposed to evaluate the evidence based on,

is it reasonable to think [Trump] was exercising his official responsibilities as President, or was he instead engaging in reelection campaign activity as a presidential candidate?

Tweeting lies about election fraud to get fake-re-elected, sounds pretty re-electy!

Also on the smorgasbord for the special counsel, all Trump’s houndings and whinings at state officials, because the president has no official role sticking his snout in state election goings-on, even if he calls on the presidential batphone. It’s in no way Holy Presidential duties to pester Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers or Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger into finding votes for loser candidate Trump. Not in a sane world, anyway.

And then there’s Trump campaign officials, ones who told Loser VonBonespurs that he lost the election many, many times, and state officials, AND various courts, who told him he fucking lost the election with about 60 get-the-fuck-outta-here-you-lost-you-fucking-loser rulings. Potentially more evidence than the New York attorney general had for that porning and peening.

Sure, it does suck hairy balls that this much-delayed case is getting delayed even more. And yes, even if Trump gets convicted of something, he’ll go whining back to SCOTUS that so-mean-to-him Judge Chutkan misinterpreted their holy and very vague words.

And, but, on the other hand, how about that timing!

The trial obviously won’t be over before November 5, but evidentiary hearings will surely start before then (please, sweet baby Jesus). Crying Little Shit Todd Blanche will of course employ every maneuver and gripe he can to connive ass-draggery, but Judge Chutkan seems wise to his crap. She’s already sent at least 39 Capitol rioters to prison; in fact she’s the only DC judge who has locked up every single one who’s darkened her door. Ha!

So, September 5! Scheduling! BE THERE, WILL BE WILD!

Share

Donate one time!