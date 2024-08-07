It is a well-known scientific fact that if-ever and whenever Taylor Swift, of the Nashville Swifts, decides to endorse Kamala Harris for president, that is the end of the election, it is over, Donald Trump may not pass go on his way to prison, and he might as well go there and wait for somebody to let him in, because that’ll be his final destination.

So a bunch of pictures showed up yesterday sometime on Swift’s Instagram, pics from Swift’s Warsaw shows. Whenever they were posted, people started to notice late last night this one, buried in the pack.

Oh what is that little Easter Egg for only the diehard-est of the Swifties? Is that silhouette Kamala Harris walking away? And does this mean Swift is planning to show up in Chicago during the Democratic National Convention and just go ahead and decide the election once and for all, by activating all her gabillions of fans to go vote?

Is this the coming of the Taylor Swift endorsement, as has been long foretold in the prophecies?

No one knows the day or the hour, but people was talkin’ last night:

“It really feels like it should be a bigger deal that Taylor Swift left a shadow of Kamala on her Instagram post but I don’t really see anyone talking about it,” one X user wrote. Another said: “[Swift] is lowkey endorsing @KamalaHarris on @instagram. No public statement yet, besides this pic.”

And when the wise men saw the silhouette, they rejoiced with exceeding great joy!

Maybe Swift is just releasing a (Taylor’s version of) all Kamala Harris’s speeches or something, maybe that’s all this is. (As if that wouldn’t be an endorsement of its own.)

Or maybe, as the Hollywood Reporter suggests, Swift is going to just keep dropping little hints like this, right up until the official endorsement happens.

Drama! Anticipation! Donald Trump is so completely shitting his pants right now because he knows whenever the Swift endorsement happens he is donezo!

While we are all waiting, here is an article about how Tim Walz is going to be the first “Swiftie VP,” and here is a picture of his cat:

Maybe Tim Walz’s cat posted that other pic on Swift’s Instagram. You don’t know.

[Hollywod Reporter]

Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Share

Want to donate just once?