Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/sea-urchin-takes-first-baby-steps

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/db0dd253-bf17-48d9-9e31-7654fe61514d?utm_source=share

Reply
Share
40 replies
Jen's Taking Greenland's avatar
Jen's Taking Greenland
4h

Did you see the fawning fluff piece the New York Times did on how she is a different kind of kinder, gentler Republican who just cannot stop thinking about that poor sweet boy Liam, who ICE kidnapped and trafficked and used as bait and sent to a concentration camp?

Anyone remember the puff piece they did on Nancy Mace about two months before she went full thermal nuclear? About how moderate she was, and how she was the face of the moderate sensible republican and how moderates loved her for being so moderate?

Let's see if it happens again. Might have a kiss of death here

Reply
Share
4 replies
460 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture