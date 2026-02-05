Eagle Ed and sidekick

Yesterday we learned old Ed Martin had been forced out of his post as Czar of Weaponization under Attorney General Pam Bondi, and his office relocated from DOJ HQ to the more far-flung Northeast pardon office for not crushing Trump’s enemies fast enough. But turns out the backstory is much worse than that for Eagle Ed, so bad even Todd Blanche’s own DOJ probe found that he fucked up bigly, possibly criminally, whoops!

You’ll recall Trump spite-named Martin to two positions after his nomination for US Attorney for Washington DC failed, when it came to light he’d made hundreds of paid appearances repeating Putin’s talking points on Russian television, and had ongoing affectionate relationships with January 6 rioters, including exceptionally-even-for-MAGA rabid anti-semite Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, best known for shaving himself a literal Hitler mustache.

That guy.

So Trump made up for dumb old Ed his own job, Weaponization Czar, and made him Pardon Attorney too, as in, trying to undo Joe Biden’s pardons so Trump can go after the members of the January 6 House Select Committee and Hunter Biden’s dong some more.

Yet Ed has failed at every step! The upside to incompetent people who have been accepting Russian money is that they are doggedly loyal. The downside is, well, they’re incompetent.

Not only incompetent, turns out, but sounds like Martin might have engaged in a little bit of criminal activity on the side, emailing grand jury materials from the DOJ’s mortgage fraud inquiries into Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff and New York Attorney General Letitia James to unauthorized people. Not only is that against the law, but fatally taints any evidentiary fruits from the fetid tree. Which LAWYER Ed Martin well ought to know.

You’ll recall last year Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche was forced to Maryland to go probe after a Grand Jury in Greenbelt was convened to investigate what Martin and Federal Housing Finance Agency director Bill Pulte had been up to.

And though Blanche would surely have preferred to keep Martin’s loose keyboard fingers and alleged illegal conduct a secret, a California realtor named Christine Bish, who’d hoped to be a witness with some alleged dirt she had on Adam Schiff, blabbed to the press that the DOJ had been poking around, and instead of asking her about Schiff like she’d expected, they had been asking her questions about the activities of Martin and Pulte, and also a couple of guys, Robert Bowes (who was nominated for a spot on the Consumer Finance Protection Board in Trump’s first term) and Scott Strauss (a voter-fraud conspiracy-theory spreader), who Bish said posed as FBI agents. (They are not).

Sometimes the fascism gets over its skis.

“I expected to be talking in detail about the evidence that I gathered against Adam Schiff,” Bish fussed to reporters. “What it turned into is, ‘Have you talked to Ed Martin, have you talked to Director Pulte, what have your communications with them been?’ [...] What they were fishing for, in my opinion, was if Pulte or Ed Martin had asked me to do this investigation.” And Bish was apparently surprised to learn that Bowes and Strauss, who had represented themselves to her as “investigators,” were actually not with the FBI.

“You guys are like the Keystone Cops,” Bish said she fussed at Blanche’s investigators. “You’re investigating each other.”

Indeed they were! And reckon whatever Todd Blanche found did not exonerate Eagle Ed. But Trump 2.0 will never give the press the satisfaction of firing anyone! So off to the far-flung Pardon Office went Ed, probably to enter into a spreadsheet all of the million-dollar payoffs for pardons from whatever con artists, drug lords, kid-touchers and cop-beaters Trump is letting off the hook next, still looking for some yet-to-be invented loophole to undo Biden’s pardons, hoping no state prosecutors decide to go after him.

And guess Adam Schiff et al. are off the hook too, for whatever they supposedly did, for now? Only Letitia James’s hairdresser knows for sure!

[CNN archive link / MSNOW]

Thank you for being Wonkette’s friend! We have no paywall ever, and no ads, because we’re brought to you by people like you! The button below will let you donate one time or monthly, in any amount of your choosing.

Showing-Wonkette-the-Love Button

This is the button for giving us any and all of your extra money with Venmo.

Venmo Wonkette all the $$$!