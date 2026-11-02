Tabs gifs by Martini Glambasador!

Quick programming note: TOMORROW NIGHT for the election returns, I, Evan, am going to liveblog, probably with the assistance of other people, and also probably we will stop typing entirely and just “go live on Substack” like all the kids are saying these days. So show up for that!

Oh, and second programming note: We are up to 91 new paid subscribers in our membership drive! The prizes start at 100! Let’s finish strong this week! Click the membership box below!

OK tabs.

Hey, anything happen this weekend?

Well, for one thing, here is the New York Times’s final Senate poll. Probably good to interpret anything that happened this weekend through the lens of WHOA ABDUL IS UP BY 11?

Well isn’t that interesting. You know, for a certain kind of Democrat, Abdul El-Sayed winning by a squeaker might be OK, but kicking ass, or — as shown above — being possibly the most powerful Senate candidate of them all would be highly unacceptable. They’ve been rehearsing their “We told you so” speeches since the end of that primary too! [New York Times]

Well, here’s what you came here for:

And here’s what you came for:

On Sunday morning, Ms. Stevens woke up angry about being told not to come to church. She called Mr. Rogers and asked if they could attend church together, a gesture he immediately embraced, she later explained. She told none of her friends and allies in Democratic politics about her plans.

Oh my fucking God. She changed her entire mind and personality and alleged moral compass because she was pissed off that Abdul didn’t accept her bullying about an ad he didn’t even make? Stunning. [New York Times]

And here’s what her former chief of staff has to say about all this:

This entire interview was an absolute trainwreck last night. Here is a taste:

We are going to be finding out more and more about how creepy Haley Stevens’s fiancé, AKA the love child of Buster Bluth and Uncle Fester right after a Looney Tunes anvil fell on its face, but for now, this article has some creepy details. [Gongwer]

He don’t think about her.

Wall Street Journal says the final week of the campaign has been “disastrous” for Democrats, because they’re sucking Rupert Murdoch’s scaly flaky butthole. [Wall Street Journal]

Speaking of “disastrous week,” the New York Times has some excuses for why it exercised zero journalism knowledge and understanding in trying to tank Mary Peltola’s campaign last week. Are they sorry? They never fucking are. [Finding Gravity]

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy has had a stroke. It sounds like he is doing well, but he is in the hospital. GET BETTER, and also Jesus Fucking Christ. And not seven seconds after he was talking about how DIABOLICAL AND STUPID AND FUCKING INSANE the Trump regime’s war plans for Iran are. [Reuters]

Speaking of disastrous final weeks for Democrats, could Louisiana be a lurking surprise in the making? Well, we won’t know unless we all vote. [Perdido Street]

Judd Legum is one of many noting how fucked up it is that there is a pretty solid media blackout of the latest rape allegation against Donald John Trump. [Popular Information]

This album is still so great:

Gonna be a long weekend. Stay with us!

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